Holiday events in Jacksonville

If you’re getting excited about all the holiday cheer, or if you could use a little bit of some holiday spirit, consider checking out some of these cool December events happening in Jacksonville.

19th Annual Gingerbread House Extravaganza

This event will take place Dec. 4-22

The Jacksonville Historical Society will host it this year. The event will include the traditional exhibit at Old St. Andrew’s Church, a holiday gift shop, bake shop, silent auction, and an online contest to vote for your favorite display. Tickets include a tour of the Merrill House Museum.

For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

Holiday Tour of Homes

This event will take place on Dec. 5

The Holiday Tour of Homes is put on by The Junior League of Jacksonville. Local homes, porches, and businesses in the Avondale and Riverside areas get decorated with holiday charm. The venues then each have their own holiday theme designed by local decorators, and take-away activities will be available at each themed location.

Holiday Pops

This event will take place Dec. 9-12

This is a special event with the Jacksonville Symphony. You’ll hear holiday songs and experience Florida’s only indoor snowfall, with the Symphony, guest singers, and dancers from Douglas Anderson School for the Arts.

Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ZOOLights

This event will take place Dec. 10-12, 17-19, 22-24 & 26

Do you like animals and lights? The 10th annual ZOOLights will return to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens this year. During this event, you’ll see twinkling replicas of zoo animals, Wildlife Carousel rides, mesmerizing lights, musical performances, carolers, and visits from Santa Claus.

First Coast Nutcracker

This event will take place Dec. 17-19

This is a classic family tradition in Northeast Florida for over 40 years. This is the only performance in Jacksonville with a full, live symphony orchestra. It takes place at the Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

This event will take place on Dec. 21

The TV classic will meet the stage this year. You can come to see all your favorite characters from Clarice, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, and Rudolph himself at the Florida Theatre.



