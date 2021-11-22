‘Night of Lights’ returns to St. Augustine this year

This year, St. Augustine celebrates its 28th year of doing Night of Lights. The event started on Nov. 20 and takes place every evening through Jan. 31, 2022.

According to National Geographic, Night of Lights is among the top ten holiday light displays in the world. People love the event. Downtown St. Augustine becomes totally illuminated with that holiday sparkle. The display showcases millions of tiny white lights that bring joy to many that experience them in the Old City Historic Area. Admiring the lights is also totally free of charge.

Light-Up! Night will take place on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m, the first night. On this day, The City of St. Augustine will be offering a Free Park & Ride Shuttle . They will also offer them on select days during the season.

Two popular spots for good views and photos are The Plaza de la Constitución and The Bridge of Lions.

Make your way to St. Augustine this season, and enjoy the lights!

___

