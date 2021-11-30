Spinnaker’s playlist of the best holiday songs

The holiday season is here, which can mean a lot of things. Colder Weather, Shorter days, Holidays like Christmas and Hanukkah, etc. One of the most iconic elements of the season is the plethora of music that will reverberate across our ears. Christmas has more songs written about it than most other holidays, and it shows. There are timeless classics by the likes of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, but there are also modern hits from artists like Sia and Pentatonix. That’s not even accounting for the songs that are frequently re-recorded by different artists like Michael Bublé. No matter your taste in music, there is surely something for you to listen to this holiday season.

With lots of options to choose from, here’s some help from Spinnaker staff members’ favorite songs of the holiday season. We’ve compiled the following list of our top songs to listen to and get you into that festive mood, in no particular order:

Snowman- Sia

This is the relatively newest song on this list, coming out 17 years after the runner-up, My Only Wish (This Year) by Britney Spears. Snowman comes from Australian artist Sia. First released in 2017, it has seen a resurgence on TikTok in recent months.

Do They Know it’s Christmas- Band Aid

A classic, the song was first recorded in 1984 and is a collaboration between many prominent British artists. It was first recorded to raise awareness and money but has been re-recorded to serve that same purpose several times

All I want for Christmas is you- Mariah Carey

One of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time, this list would be incomplete without it. Despite being over 25 years old, first released in 1994, this pop jam is routinely popular every year, and has become synonymous with the Holidays and Christmastime shopping. It has been re-recorded several times by both Carey and others.

Last Christmas- Wham!

First released in the winter of 1984, this is another classic to come out of England in the 1980s. It was extremely popular when it was first released, second only to the aforementioned ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas,’ which was released around the same time. It has been re-recorded by several prominent artists, including Ariana Grande

My Only Wish this year- Britney Spears

Initially glossed over when first released in 2000, the pop song has since become another modern staple worthy of addition to any Christmas playlist. It is also sure to experience a resurgence after Spears’ recent struggle to end her conservatorship which dominated her life and career.

Happy X-mas (War is Over)- John Lennon

This song was first released in 1971 by former Beatle John Lennon after the break-up of the famous rock and roll group in 1969. It was released to protest the then-ongoing Vietnam War, and remains very popular, getting covered by artists such as Céline Dion.

Santa Baby- Eartha Kitt

This is the second-oldest song, in terms of release, not writing, on this list. Having been first recorded in 1953 by the legendary Eartha Kitt, it was controversial on release due to its suggestive nature. It has cemented itself as an iconic piece of Christmas music, being covered by dozens of prominent artists, such as Taylor Swift.

Blue Christmas- Elvis Presley

This song is only one of two on this list to be a cover. It is the second-oldest song on this list in terms of when it was written, being first written in 1948, but was only cemented as a Christmas classic after being recorded by Elvis Presley in 1957.

Feliz Navidad- Jose Feliciano

This Latin-pop classic was first written and recorded in 1970 by José Feliciano. The title directly translates to “Merry Christmas” in Spanish and is certainly prominent in the song itself. It is another jam that deserves to be on any and all Christmas playlists.

___

