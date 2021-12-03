‘We Are One’ mural on display in UNF’s Intercultural Center

On display in the Intercultural Center at the University of North Florida (UNF), student Shekinah Mitchell has created a mural titled ‘We Are All One’ aimed at promoting cultural diversity and highlighting the importance of community.

Graduating this winter, Mitchell currently serves as the Student Alliance for Inclusion and Diversity (SAID) Ambassador. SAID represents the Black Student Union, the Latin American Student Organization (LASO), and the UNF Asian Students in Alliance (UNF ASIA) that are all housed under its wing.

“When creating the mural, I really just wanted to encompass the different cultural characters that are involved with those organizations,” Mitchell told Spinnaker. “Really just push how we are all one, in essence.”

Filling the space on the Intercultural Center lounge’s wall, Mitchell’s mural features four separate canvases, each centered around a single word of the name.

“Each mural has a significance of a hand, so each hand basically just demonstrates different seeds that each organization sows in terms of their cultural or ethnic significance,” she explained. Each hand “[points] towards those different cultural characteristics.”

“Creation is intensely diverse. All of our attributes serve as continuous reminders that every one of us is hand-picked and handmade. Within every culture, beautiful seeds are planted; creating the very essence of who we are.” —’We Are One’ mural plaque

“Anyone and everyone” is welcome to go visit the mural, Mitchell closed.

The Intercultural Center is located on the first floor of Founders Hall (Building 2). View the UNF map here.

___

