Updated: UNF Osprey Fountains evacuated over ‘malfunctioning fire alarm’

Carter Mudgett and Nathan Turoff
December 7, 2021

(Updated at 10:45 am on Dec. 7)

According to the university, “the alarm this morning at Osprey Fountains was due to a malfunctioning fire alarm device.” UNF reassures students that university maintenance has replaced the fire alarm and “returned the fire alarm system back to normal operations.”

This is a breaking news update. The original story continues below.

University of North Florida (UNF) students living on-campus in the North Tower of the Osprey Fountains got a rough awakening this morning as the emergency alarm went off and the entire building was evacuated at 5 a.m.

Hundreds of students across all five floors were required to crowd into the stairwells to head for their designated evacuation zone along Osprey Ridge Road.

Osprey Fountains, photo courtesy of Housing and Residence Life

A University Police Department (UPD) car and officer were seen at the scene, but no other emergency vehicles appeared to be present. Students were eventually re-admitted to their dorms at roughly 5:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Spinnaker has requested more information and will update when more information is available. 

