Updated: UNF Osprey Fountains evacuated over ‘malfunctioning fire alarm’

(Updated at 10:45 am on Dec. 7)

According to the university, “the alarm this morning at Osprey Fountains was due to a malfunctioning fire alarm device.” UNF reassures students that university maintenance has replaced the fire alarm and “returned the fire alarm system back to normal operations.”

This is a breaking news update. The original story continues below.

University of North Florida (UNF) students living on-campus in the North Tower of the Osprey Fountains got a rough awakening this morning as the emergency alarm went off and the entire building was evacuated at 5 a.m.

Hundreds of students across all five floors were required to crowd into the stairwells to head for their designated evacuation zone along Osprey Ridge Road.

A University Police Department (UPD) car and officer were seen at the scene, but no other emergency vehicles appeared to be present. Students were eventually re-admitted to their dorms at roughly 5:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. Spinnaker has requested more information and will update when more information is available.

