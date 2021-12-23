UNF Winter Break Parking Services Updates

During the Winter Break, numerous on-campus parking garages will be temporarily closed due to maintenance.

The UNF Fine Arts Center Parking Garage, Building 44, will be closed through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The UNF community can use alternative parking in “Lot 1, surrounding the Fine Arts Center Garage, Lot 2 by the Thomas G. Carpenter Library, and in the Arena Garage, Building 38,” according to the Osprey Update Email. Students can expect the garage to be open by Monday, Jan. 10, when classes begin.

“Garage 44A, located behind the Fine Arts Center Garage, Building 44, will be closed for maintenance,” read the UNF email. The garage will be closed until Friday, Dec. 31.

Five gray spaces closest to the loading dock of Ann and David Hick’s Hall, Building 53 will be blocked off for maintenance until Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Additionally, “Five gray spaces closest to the loading dock of Ann and David Hick’s Hall, Building 53 will be blocked off for maintenance,” UNF said. The spaces will open back up by Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, there will be a few parking spaces blocked off for tree trimming in Lot 15 (near Osprey Crossings), Lot 17 (near Housing Maintenance Building, Building 62), and Lot 65 (near The Flats at UNF).

The UNF community can contact Parking and Transportation Services at [email protected] or (904) 620-2815 for questions or concerns.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].