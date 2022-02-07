‘Beyond Van Gogh’ Immersive Exhibit coming to Jacksonville

Soon enough, you’ll be able to experience the work of one of the world’s most popular post-impressionist artists in quite an enveloping way. The Beyond Van Gogh exhibition immerses its guest in a large room with “cutting-edge” projections of Van Gogh’s artwork, accompanied by an original score.

The space occupies 30k feet and will feature over 300 of Van Gogh’s pieces in a very high resolution of four trillion content pixels.

The event lasts for about an hour. Guests can register for tickets on their website and follow their Instagram for updates. The location of the event has yet to be announced.

Spinnaker reached out to Beyond Van Gogh for more information and is awaiting a response.

“While other shows use virtual reality or still images, our show breaks barriers by incorporating both still and moving art,” reads the Beyond Van Gogh website. “Masterpieces, now freed from frames, come alive, appear, and disappear, flow across multi-surfaces, the minutia of details titillating our heightened senses.”

___

