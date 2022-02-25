UNF and Jax Melanin Market collide, a dual photo gallery

University of North Florida Market Day:

Invited to the UNF Student Union Plaza, students enjoyed food trucks, black locally owned businesses and live music to celebrate the last full week of Black History Month. Titled “Jax Melanin Market Meets Market Days,” the event was created in partnership with the Intercultural Center and Africana Studies.

Gallery | 8 Photos Justin Nedrow DJ Jimmie Hustle plays music for UNF students at Jax Melanin Market Meets Market Days on Feb. 23.

Jax Melanin Market: Feb. 19, 2022

Many Jacksonville citizens celebrated Black History Month at the Jax Melanin Market held last Saturday. Communities gathered near downtown to enjoy performances, music, and mainly buy from minority-owned businesses. The event even honored Jacksonville’s first Black firefighter.

“The Melanin Market’s mission is to create a platform that highlights minority-owned businesses’ products and services and provides a setting for fellowship with customers and the community,” reads their website.

Gallery | 7 Photos Darvin Nelson Two performers beat drums during the Jax Melanin Market in Jacksonville, Florida on Feb. 19, 2022.

The next Jax Melanin Market is scheduled for Juneteenth or June 18, 2022. For updates about the Jax Melanin Market, you can visit their website or follow their Instagram.

