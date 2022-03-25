Join UNF diversity organizations for ‘Courageous Conversations: One Month Later’

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Commission on Diversity and Inclusion are gathering panelists to talk about House Bills 7 and 1557. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in Building 14E, Room 1700. The UNF community is invited to attend and requested to register beforehand.

“The Courageous Conversations: One Month Later aims to educate the public on what HB1557 & HB7 mean and to provide a safe place for people to be able to voice their opinions about how these bills will affect them,” wrote LGBTQ Center Director Manuel Velasques in an emailed statement.

“The Florida legislature recently approved HB1557 and HB7, and a lot of people, specially those within the LGBTQ+ community felt betrayed and hurt by these two bills, therefore, we wanted to give people a chance to hear from experts the ramifications of these two bills and to voice their opinions,” Velasquez stated.

