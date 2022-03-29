Police Beat: Man arrested after bike chase

A 28-year-old man was arrested outside Osprey Fountains early Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to flee from police on a bike, according to a University of North Florida Police Department (UPD) report.

Identified as Brandon Muse, he was charged with possession of drugs including methamphetamine and marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, loitering and resisting arrest without violence, according to the report.

Muse was allegedly “looking around the bike racks” and fled after seeing officers, as written in the report. UPD told the suspect to stop over their PA system, but he allegedly continued to ride away toward Osprey Ridge Road. Initially evading police, he eventually fell off the bike and was subsequently arrested, said the report.

Officers searched Muse, allegedly finding syringes, marijuana and a bag of a white powdery substance identified as methamphetamine by a presumptive field test.

When asked why he ran from police, Muse told officers he was scared and didn’t know what to do, states the report.

Muse is not a UNF student and claimed he was on campus looking for his mother’s stolen bike. After being taken to jail, police warned that he would be arrested if he returned to UNF’s campus.

___

