Student Government welcomes new administration

On the third floor of the Student Union, the University of North Florida (UNF) Student Government’s (SG) Senate chambers were filled with countless congratulations, goodbyes and a few tears.

Concluding the final senate meeting of the spring semester, Nathaniel Rodefer and Joshua Murry were sworn in as student body president and student body vice president.

Former President Selma Besirevic recounted her experience in SG, defining it as a great opportunity. She also reflected on the goals they were able to accomplish during her term and specifically mentioned bringing alcohol back to UNF. Concluding her speech, Besirevic thanked specific members of SG who helped and inspired her along the way.

Johnny Grosso, the former vice president, gave a similar speech thanking SG members and professional staff for guiding him after he became a member of the executive branch in August 2021.

Additionally, SG swore in nine new senators while saying goodbye to Senator Sophia Gallo and Senate Parliamentarian Kevin Luhrs, who are both graduating.

After being sworn in, Rodefer advised the new senators to “have fun with it” and “use this as a catalyst to get involved” even beyond SG. Rodefer thanked the former legislative cabinet for their hard work. He also thanked the professional staff for their guidance as a former senator and the chair of the University and Student Affairs Committee.

“So much of this room is new, and with that, there is so much potential, so much possibility, so much ability to [create] good change,” Rodefer expressed.

To fill the legislative branch, the senators will continue to nominate other senators and hold a final vote on April 22.

