Drink spiking prevention initiative passed with Senate’s full support

Backed by every member, the University of North Florida (UNF) Student Government (SG) Senate passed a bill to purchase 5,000 Nightcaps, drink spiking prevention devices, Friday afternoon.

The bill (SB-22S-3617) will “ensure Osprey safety on and off the University of North Florida campus,” according to its language. Senator David Catone and Budget and Allocations (B&A) Committee Chair Emily Sullivan authored the bill, and Senate Pro-Tempore AJ Likosar sponsored it.

Nightcaps are drink covers that create a “psychological deterrent” and “physical barrier” between drinks and the outside world, Senator Catone explained. Made from nylon and spandex, they are also reusable and machine washable.

They are meant to protect drinks from being tampered with, otherwise known as drink spiking. Alcoholic beverages are not the only drinks that can be spiked; water and other common beverages can be too. These drugs can be delivered in all forms—including pills, powders and liquids—and some common drugs used include the following:

Ketamine

Rohypnol (otherwise known as a “roofie”)

Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL)

Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

Past SG Osprey Voice data about Drink Smart Cards found that 47.1% of responding students stated they felt unsafe or uncomfortable in an environment where alcohol was being consumed, according to a presentation by Senator Catone.

“One in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college, as well as 21% of transgender, genderqueer and nonconforming college students,” according to National Sexual Violence Resource Center data referenced in a UNF Senate Joint Resolution (JR-20F-3516).

During the discussion portion of the meeting, a senator questioned how the Nightcaps would be distributed. B&A Committee Chair Sullivan brushed it aside, saying: “We can’t figure out how to distribute them if we don’t have them.” She advocated for the purchase of the full 5,000.

Senator Nathaniel Rogers offered similar support for the bill’s passing, calling the Drink Smart Cards a “great stepping stone.” Still, after learning they don’t test for “roofies,” the Nightcaps are a great supplementary initiative.

Some professional staff and executive branch members had opposed the bill for many months, saying that it was not “fiscally responsible,” according to Senator Catone during his presentation and confirmed by sources. Despite pushback, the Senate passed the bill in an 18-0-0 vote, and many senators voiced their strong support.

Once the Nightcaps are delivered, SG will be distributing them to the student body through university partners, including the Office of the Dean of Students, the Women’s Center, the University Police Department, the LGBTQ+ Resource Center and more.

