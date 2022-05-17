Letter to the Editor: Register to vote in minutes on your phone or laptop

Want to have a say in solving the student debt crisis? How about policies affecting the cost and availability of higher education? How will we address climate change, racial justice, and reproductive freedom?

All these issues are at critical junctures right now in our sharply divided society. One easy and essential way exists to make our voice count: VOTE!

Midterm elections – the August Primary and November general election – will be here before you know it. As they approach, the media will be saturated with the issues to be decided and candidates arguing them. Crucial choices will be made for our generation.

In 2020, voters between 18 and 29 years old participated in record numbers, and Millennials and Gen Z are continuing to grow as a percent of the voting population. Don’t stay on the sidelines in 2022. Register now on your phone or another device in a matter of minutes by visiting registertovoteflorida.gov.

You must be 18 years old in order to vote, and if you turn 18 by Election Day on Nov. 8, you can pre-register to vote. Aside from that, all you need is your Florida driver’s license number, the date it was issued – which is right on the license – and the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don’t have a license, you can use your official Florida ID card issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

If you’ve already registered, you should check for any outdated information and update it on that website. It’s critical that you do that to avoid confusion come election time.

It’s encouraged that you register at the address where you live during the school year and vote in that county. Once you’re registered, you will be able to vote any of three ways: in-person during early voting days designated by your local Supervisor of Elections (SOE), in-person on Election Day, or vote-by-mail.

To identify polling locations or request a vote-by-mail ballot you can contact your county Supervisor of Elections Office here.

Register to vote! And if you are already registered, make sure your information on file is correct.

Don’t let other generations decide the crucial issues we are facing. Register to vote today.

Arielle Mizrahi is the Florida state coordinator for Campus Vote Project.

