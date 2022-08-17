Spinnaker to host Open House on August 31, Conan Gray ticket giveaway

Spinnaker, the University of North Florida’s student-run media source, is hosting an Open House on August 31 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Student Union (Building 58E), Room 2200.

Come by our offices to learn more about volunteer opportunities with Spinnaker, tour our office and build your resume.

We’ll have free cupcakes on a first-come, first-served basis, and UNF students can enter to win two Conan Gray concert tickets. The winner will be announced on September 6. See the bottom of this article for more details.

Conan Gray Contest Rules

Entering to win two tickets to the Conan Gray concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on September 18, 2022. A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions are allowed by the winner.

Spinnaker’s Conan Gray contest is only open to current UNF students. You must register in person with your N#, at Spinnaker’s Offices (Building 58E, Room 2200), during office hours (8 am to 5 pm). Registration opens on August 29, 2022, at 8 am, and closes on September 3, 2022, at 5 pm. The winner will be randomly selected in a drawing on September 6th. The winner will be announced on the UNFSpinnaker and Spinnaker Radio‘s Instagram accounts, and the winner will be contacted by email.

