UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

2
UNF logo.

UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges

3
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)

UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’

4
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

5
Student Government banner

SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved

The Spinnaker office is in the east wing of the John A. Delaney Student Union, and students can walk in anytime.
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for Abortion Access, Oct. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, 2024, upheld the states ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens

Letter from the Editor: Support student journalism on Giving Day

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
April 2, 2024

When most people talk about the free press, they often think of organizations like the New York Times or the Washington Post, but Spinnaker and other student-run publications are also included in those ranks.

Student-run publications are necessary both as a means for students to showcase our work and as a learning environment where we can continue to grow and evolve throughout our academic careers.

When I signed up to volunteer at Spinnaker, I wasn’t even 18 years old yet; my mom had to sign my forms. I had nothing on my resume and had never written an article in my life. Though I was still undecided on my major, I knew I liked writing.

With the help of so many other talented students at Spinnaker, it quickly became my passion, and after six months, I became the editor-in-chief.

I’m sure nearly every student at Spinnaker could share a similar story with you. With an always-growing team of over 30 student staff, interns and volunteers, we provide a space for anyone interested to build their skills and portfolio. Whether a student is curious about print, broadcast, radio or all of the above, I truly believe there is no better way to get started in a career in the media.

The Spinnaker office is in the east wing of the John A. Delaney Student Union, and students can walk in anytime.

Spinnaker is entirely student-run, between our website, magazines, social media and radio station. Students can ask for help if we need it, but at the end of the day, we make the calls.

It’s our job to tell the stories of UNF students, faculty, staff and alumni when no one else will. This allows us to not just learn from others but pioneer and innovate, contributing fresh perspectives.

But why am I telling you all this?

To put it frankly, being a student journalist is hard. We work tirelessly like any other reporter, dealing with budget constraints, chasing down sources and writing between classes, all while juggling a full course load.

Today is Giving Day, a day when members of the UNF community can come together and donate to various university departments and organizations.

When you donate to the Spinnaker Media Fund, you are donating to the future of journalism in your community. This money will be used on anything from equipment to experiences that prepare the next generation of great reporters for the rest of their careers.

We will remain a free publication, but any donation (or just sharing this page with others) makes a difference and is greatly appreciated by the entire Spinnaker team.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for Abortion Access, Oct. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, 2024, upheld the states ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
AP: Florida Supreme Court upholds state’s 15-week abortion ban, but voters will soon have a say
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)
Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
UNF baseball pitcher Tony Roca (Tristan Larrabee)
Baseball swept by Bellarmine in three-game road series
UNF logo.
UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges
More in Letter from the Editor
A blue Spinnaker microphone against a blurry background
Letter from the Editor: Student journalism is influential, so listen to it
Letter from the Editor: Spinnaker releases 2023 digital magazine
Letter from the Editor: Spinnaker releases 2023 digital magazine
used for youtube link
Spinnaker to host Open House on August 31, Conan Gray ticket giveaway
More in Opinions
Talon Review spring 2024 submissions
The Talon Review is seeking fiction, poetry, nonfiction and visual art submissions
With summer-long renovations in the works, the Hicks Honors College, which is typically found in Building 10, has been moved to a new location until the renovations are completed. (Christian Ayer/Spinnaker)
OPINION: How UNF can rebuild the upperclassmen Honors community
OPINION: Self-imposed sobriety isn’t too bad
OPINION: Self-imposed sobriety isn’t too bad
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
OPINION: Conservatives want to reshape education in their own image, and they’re winning
Long-time squatter moves out of Spinnaker
Long-time squatter moves out of Spinnaker
Back view of Xavier Perkins
OPINION: The CFP is just the BCS with a fresh coat of paint
About the Contributor
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *