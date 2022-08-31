Confusion surrounding status of UNF Wi-Fi

First alerted by the University of North Florida that its Wi-Fi network had gone down around 7 a.m., the campus community has since received two alerts and an email about the issue. However, Spinnaker reporters first noticed the issue around 12 a.m.

Since it was originally reported, the network has returned and gone out again at least once.

The UNF ITS website currently has an “active service interruptions” section reporting that the outage is still ongoing. At the time of publication, the Wi-Fi network is working in the Student Union.

The website says that a “workaround” has been put in place while a permanent fix is “being identified.”

Spinnaker received a statement from UNF Media Relations Manager Amanda Ennis around 9:30 a.m. saying that, “ITS is investigating the cause and is working to restore service as quickly as possible. All devices that rely on the UNF wireless network for connectivity may be impacted.”

UNF has not sent out any new alerts about the Wi-Fi as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

