Expect UNF Wi-Fi interruptions, outages over Labor weekend

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
September 2, 2022

The University of North Florida will be doing maintenance on its Wi-Fi network over the weekend, affecting the campus community’s ability to connect. 

Students, faculty and staff should expect “extended outages” and intermittent connectivity between 10 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 3, and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sep. 5, according to the alert.

Screenshot that reads: Information Technology Services (ITS) will be performing required maintenance on the UNF Wi-Fi network this weekend from 10am ET Saturday, September 3rd to 11:59pm ET Monday, September 5th. Students, faculty, and staff are expected to experience extended outages and intermittent network connections during this time. Any questions or co
A portion of an Osprey Update, sent on Monday, alerting the campus community to network maintenance.

This comes after a day of confusion surrounding the interrupted connection to the Wi-Fi network on Wednesday. UNF alerted students, faculty and staff to this required maintenance in an Osprey Update email on Monday and a separate email Friday morning. 

It is unclear exactly why ITS is performing maintenance on the UNF Wi-Fi network. 

All questions should be directed to UNF Information Technology Services here

___

