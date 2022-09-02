Expect UNF Wi-Fi interruptions, outages over Labor weekend

The University of North Florida will be doing maintenance on its Wi-Fi network over the weekend, affecting the campus community’s ability to connect.

Students, faculty and staff should expect “extended outages” and intermittent connectivity between 10 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 3, and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sep. 5, according to the alert.

This comes after a day of confusion surrounding the interrupted connection to the Wi-Fi network on Wednesday. UNF alerted students, faculty and staff to this required maintenance in an Osprey Update email on Monday and a separate email Friday morning.

It is unclear exactly why ITS is performing maintenance on the UNF Wi-Fi network.

All questions should be directed to UNF Information Technology Services here.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].