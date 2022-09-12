UNF ranked among top universities by U.S. News

The University of North Florida was No. 263 amongst all public universities in the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Colleges rankings released Sunday — its fourth consecutive year on the list.

The university was also ranked as a top public school (No. 132), a top performer in social mobility (No. 140) and recognized for its undergraduate engineering, business, computer science and nursing programs.

“I am excited to see UNF recognized among the best of the best collegiate institutions in the country,” UNF President Moez Limayem said in a Monday press release.

“Our faculty and staff work diligently to provide top-tier education and experiences for our students and these recognitions for the University can directly be attributed to their efforts. Together, we will continue to work hard to improve our rankings even further in the future.”

UNF tied for the No. 263 spot alongside 21 other universities, including Florida Atlantic University.

The U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Colleges list includes rankings for more than 1,400 colleges and universities across America. View the full list here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].