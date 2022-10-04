UNF disables access to university accounts without Duo app

Ospreys without Duo, the multi-factor authentication app, won’t be able to log into their MyWings account, the University of North Florida (UNF) Information Technology Services (ITS) announced Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple UNF email accounts were recently compromised after scammers used SMS authentications to send phishing emails to other UNF email addresses, ITS wrote. Phishing tactics typically seek people’s personal information or money, and because the recent phishing emails were coming from what appeared to be UNF senders, some recipients believed they were trustworthy.

In response, ITS has temporarily disabled phone call and text message authentication through Duo with no mention of how long it will last.

“All students, faculty and staff using call or text methods to access UNF resources will be impacted,” ITS wrote.

Ospreys using the Duo Smartphone App should still be able to log into their MyWings accounts using the push notification feature. For users authenticating through other channels, ITS suggested reaching out to the Help Desk for assistance with identity verification and logging in.

While ITS said disabling phone call and SMS authentication is temporary while they investigate and resolve the issue, it is unclear how long until Ospreys can log into their accounts without the Duo app.

