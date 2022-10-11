All Things Osprey: Volleyball rallies to take match from North Alabama

It was a busy week for University of North Florida (UNF) athletics, with an impressive come-from-behind win by the volleyball squad on Sunday stealing headlines.

The weekend didn’t get off to the best start for volleyball, though, as they dropped Friday’s battle with the Central Arkansas Bears. It was a valiant effort, but the Ospreys fell 15-9 in the fifth set. With another match just two days after, it presented an opportunity to end the weekend on a positive note.

Sunday’s match also got off to a rough start, with the North Alabama Lions taking the first two sets in dominant fashion. UNF didn’t let this stop them, though, as they swung back in the third set with a 25-15 win. They carried this momentum, running away with a match win after grabbing the final three sets.

Elsewhere on campus, the soccer teams came through with big wins of their own. The men’s side battled new ASUN member Queens University of Charlotte for the first time on Monday. Goalkeeper Micah Gun made clutch saves, along with a Zach Board header resulting in a 1-0 victory.

In a match on Friday rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, they picked up a road draw against Florida Gulf Coast. While a tie may not seem like much of a win at first glance, earning a point helped contribute to their climb in the ASUN standings. In a conference as competitive as the ASUN, every point counts.

Lastly, the women’s soccer squad took home a road win against Austin Peay State University on Sunday. An Allie Fekany penalty kick gave the Ospreys an early lead, with the defense holding strong throughout the rest of the match to earn a 1-0 victory.

That’s all for this week’s All Things Osprey! Make sure to stay tuned for more updates and our upcoming newsletter.

___

