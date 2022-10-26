Men’s soccer scoreless in Charleston, fights to non-conference draw

The University of North Florida (UNF) men’s soccer team went head-to-head with the College of Charleston on Tuesday, leaving the Palmetto State empty-handed after a defensive duel.

This served as a break from conference play for the UNF Ospreys, who have a 1-3-2 record in ASUN action this season. The Ospreys ripped off a season-high 18 shots, but none found the back of the net as things came to a close with no goals for either side.

UNF was on the attack early on, missing on some key chances in the match’s opening minutes. As time went on, these missed opportunities became more and more detrimental.

While the Ospreys sent off six shots during the first half, things were much different for the Charleston Cougars, who only produced one shot during this time. This didn’t have an impact, though, as the match went into halftime in a 0-0 tie.

UNF didn’t slow down, rattling off a total of 12 shots in the second half. In the 56th minute, Ospreys forward Bryson Smith nearly broke things open, sending a shot off the post.

None of these countless attempts added up to anything, though, as the match ended in a scoreless draw. Not capitalizing on scoring opportunities is something that has plagued this squad all season and is unfortunately still looming over their heads.

Following the match, head coach Derek Marinatos summarized this frustration.

“Felt like we dominated the game tonight, but we just got to finish our chances,” Marinatos said.

With this being a non-conference affair, the Ospreys fortunately didn’t lose out on any points. Rather, this set of ninety minutes can be used to learn from as they enter the final stretch of the regular season.

Friday’s match against Liberty University is significant for many reasons. Not only is it Senior Day, but a win could help send the Ospreys to the ASUN conference tournament. This season hasn’t exactly gone UNF’s way, but qualifying for postseason play could turn things around.

