“No fire at all”: Student accidentally breaks sprinkler head in UNF dorm, UPD chief says

University of North Florida Police Department Chief Mackesy wrote to Spinnaker Tuesday night that a student “accidentally broke a sprinkler head” in Osprey Cove — an on-campus residence hall — resulting in flooding.

Sirens were heard in the area around 6:50 p.m. and when Spinnaker arrived half an hour later, two UPD squad cars were parked out front.

Two dorm rooms on the south side of Osprey Cove Building T were blocked off by yellow caution tape and had what appeared to be pools of water out front of them.

Gallery | 4 Photos Carter Mudgett UPD officers put yellow caution tape up, blocking access to two dorms on the south side of Osprey Cove Building T.

RAs told students to stay away from the entire south side of the building for their own safety.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated when Spinnaker knows more.

