Subtropical Storm Nicole headed for Florida: What to expect

Subtropical Storm Nicole has been spotted! Forming in the Atlantic Ocean, Nicole is forecast to approach the northwestern Bahamas on Tuesday and approach Florida’s east coast by Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Hurricane conditions are possible across portions of the Bahamas and southeast to east-central Florida starting Wednesday, the center reported in their 11 a.m. advisory.

Nicole is forecast to be at hurricane intensity by Wednesday or Wednesday night “while it is moving near or over the northwestern Bahamas,” according to the advisory bulletin.

Heavy rainfall will affect Florida beginning Wednesday night and Thursday with flash and urban flooding possible along portions of the St. Johns River, the NHC reported.

Hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued for the east Florida coast but more watches “will likely be required later today,” the bulletin said.

The following locations have watches or warnings in effect as of 11 a.m. on Monday:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Northwestern Bahamas

East Coast of Florida from the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Hallandale Beach

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

Altamaha Sound to Hallandale Beach

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

Altamaha Sound southward to Volusia Brevard County Line

Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef

St Johns County issued a Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch “in anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole,” according to a St. Johns County Emergency Management press release.

“Do not focus on the exact track of Nicole since it is expected to be a large storm with hazards extending well to the north of the center, and outside of the cone, and affect much of the Florida peninsula and portions of the southeast U.S.,” the NHC 11 a.m. advisory warned.

