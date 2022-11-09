UNF cancels classes Thursday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole

The University of North Florida is canceling all classes, including online classes, on Thursday for the expected impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, the school announced this morning. All events are also canceled and university offices will be closed, according to the Safe Ospreys alert.

UNF’s announcement joins others across the state as the University of Florida, St. Johns River State College, Duval County and St. Johns County also cancel classes tomorrow.

The campus will reopen on Friday for activities and events, but classes will not be held and university offices will remain closed for Veterans Day as planned, the alert said.

“The safety of the campus community is our top priority, and UNF’s Crisis Management Team will continue to monitor the storm’s potential impact closely,” the alert said.

Students living on campus can expect to see more information from Housing with specific updates about dining. Additional resources are available here.

Tropical Storm Nicole

Nicole is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane when it reaches Florida’s east coast tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami.

From there, it is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern U.S. Thursday through Friday, where it is likely to become a post-tropical cyclone, the NHC reported.

A “dangerous storm surge” is expected along much of Florida’s east coast, portions of coastal Georgia and the Florida Big Bend along the Gulf coast, the NHC advised during their 10 a.m. alert. Heavy rainfall is expected today into Thursday, they said.

Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of the coast of southeast and east-central Florida starting this evening or tonight where a Hurricane Warning is in effect, the NHC said.

Nicole is currently expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night, then across the Carolinas Friday and Friday night, the NHC reported. Maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph with higher gusts and the NHC expects strengthening today.

The following watches and warnings are currently in effect, according to the NHC:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

The Abacos, Berry Islands, and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas

Boca Raton to Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Bimini in the northwestern Bahamas

Hallandale Beach Florida to Boca Raton Florida

Flagler/Volusia County Line Florida to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Bonita Beach to Indian Pass Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

North Palm Beach Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia

Mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown Florida

Anclote River Florida to Ochlockonee River Florida

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Hallandale Beach to Boca Raton Florida

Lake Okeechobee

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass Florida

South of North Palm Beach to Hallandale Beach Florida

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

South of Hallandale Beach to north of Ocean Reef Florida

To follow the NHC’s advisories and messages for Nicole, visit here.

Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to cover the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole on UNF.

