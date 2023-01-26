Less than 1% of state-supplied budget put toward CRT, DEI initiatives, UNF reports

The University of North Florida reported that over $3 million of funding is put toward critical race theory and diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to records released to Spinnaker.

Complying with a request by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s administration just before the new year, the university reported a total of $3,518,349.36 is put toward DEI and CRT, $1,788,856.14 is at the expense of the state of Florida — approximately half.

The overall spending comprises just shy of 1% of UNF’s overall projected 2022-2023 budget, according to the Florida State System’s operating budget report. The state-funded portion of total DEI and CRT spending makes up about 0.5% of UNF’s budget for the same period.

Included in the list was the total funding of four General Education courses — those are Introduction to Anthropology, Introduction to Diversity, Race, Gender and Politics, and Sex, Race and Social Class — and funding for university departments, including the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the LGBTQ Center and the Women’s Center. View the full report here.

The memo, initially sent by the governor’s Director of Policy and Budget Chris Spencer, sought information about all staff, programs and campus activities relating to diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory within Florida’s state colleges and universities.

Since that first memo in December, two more requests have been made of Florida public colleges and universities (one by the Florida House of Representatives and the other by the DeSantis administration) asking for information about DEI and gender-affirming care.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].