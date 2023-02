A month into the new year, check out Spinnaker’s gallery of photos from Dec. 2022 and Jan. 2023!

Gallery | 15 Photos Justin Nedrow Pentatonix performed for a packed Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].