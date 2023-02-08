Merging industrial artifacts with fine art, MOCA features UNF artist

University of North Florida alumni Brennan Wojtyla brings industrial artifacts into a fine art setting in his solo exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). Wojtlya has been working as MOCA’s Artist-in-Residence (AIR) since August. He is a transdisciplinary artist that utilizes found materials and performance to challenge viewers to interpret objects beyond their former setting.

Gallery | 4 Photos Darvin Nelson Brennan Wojtyla in the Museum of Contemporary Art Artist-in-Residence Studio.

Wojtyla says his experience at MOCA has been incredible.

“It’s given me the freedom to do work that I’ve never been able to do before and work with an incredible team that’s helped me through it all,” he shared. “The installers, curatorial staff, everyone has been so supportive and it’s been a really nurturing experience.”

Wojtyla’a exhibition “Cathedral of Labor” is available until May and his gallery reception took place on Feb. 1 during the Jacksonville Art Walk.

“Cathedral of Labor is the name of my practice,” Wojtyla explained. “It is meant to serve as a baseline for all of my ideas. Elevating found objects, industrial forms, and how people interact with our surroundings in a way similar to those in worship.”

Wojtyla has already taken steps to further his practice after the MOCA opportunity. In April, he will be headed to Leipzig, Germany for three months with a program named Pilotenkueche and right after that he will be going to Berlin with a group called SomoS for another three months.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].