UNF receives $750,000 for cybersecurity infrastructure, virtual cloud computing

Working to boost faculty and student access to computers and research labs, the University of North Florida Information Technology Services recently received $750,000 to support “much-needed” virtual cloud computing and cybersecurity infrastructure initiatives, according to a Tuesday press release.

Aside from adding to preexisting computers, the money will allow university resources to be used “anytime, anywhere,” the release said.

The enhanced virtual cloud computing infrastructure will address the need to create a scalable secure learning and research environment for UNF students, faculty and staff, the release said. Benefiting both traditional and non-traditional students, it will help provide a consistent set of tools, software, security, and level of interactivity with faculty during their academic career at UNF.

Among other additions, it will provide the following, according to the release:

Access to secure campus lab computers and systems from any location

Enhance existing computer and research labs

Allow University resources to be utilized anytime, anywhere, in a device-agnostic environment

Provide the tools students need to build real-world systems while providing faculty the ability to monitor and assist students both on and off campus closely.

Put toward developing a “controlled and scalable environment,” the new virtual infrastructure will help cyber security instruction, research and operations, according to the release.

The environment will “seamlessly allow remote access to software restricted to running on university-owned hardware,” the university’s release said.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].