OPINION: A free press is important for schools, too

In my time as a student journalist, I’ve learned that there is tremendous value in having a free student press. One of the core tenets of journalism is to hold people and institutions accountable.

The importance of having a free student press is usually understood without explanation, but unfortunately, there are some who don’t think that the right to free and fair news applies to the work student journalists do.

Feb. 23 was Student Press Freedom Day. The Student Press Law Center created it to “celebrate the contributions of student journalists and the need to support their independence without censorship or threat to their advisers,” per the SPLC.

When the University of North Florida announced the first increase in housing costs in eight years, Spinnaker was there to cover it.

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis required state universities to disclose funding for DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs, we were also quick to share the news.

Even in sports, when our Ospreys weren’t at their finest hour, we here at Spinnaker delivered the story to you, our devoted audience.

Student journalism is essential to our collegiate community. As I said, one of the goals of journalism is to hold institutions accountable. However, most local and major news outlets don’t have the time or resources to cover the day-to-day actions of universities. That’s where we step in. Student journalists ensure that the news, no matter how big or small, that happens on campus is given the time and attention it deserves.

Not only do we provide needed coverage, but we also provide an opportunity for future journalists to hone their skills.

Ask almost any current or former reporter, editor, anchor or producer and they will tell you that they got their start in journalism with their school’s news station. School publications give students a chance to practice covering different topics and explore different avenues of content creation.

I have been a student journalist since my freshman year of high school. I started covering my school’s sports. From my sophomore year through graduation, I served as our paper’s sole columnist. Here, I discovered my passion for storytelling and serving my community.

Once I got to UNF, I became a volunteer reporter for Spinnaker. I learned the foundational skills of reporting and gained experience in the field doing meaningful work.

Now in my sophomore year, I serve as Spinnaker’s Opinions Editor, which has helped me explore different career options within journalism and create content outside of writing.

Having the ability to operate freely as journalists allows us to provide our community with knowledge of their university and the world around them.

A student press free of censorship gives us an opportunity to deliver fair and factual information to the public, as well as provides us with the real-world experience we need to become better journalists.

