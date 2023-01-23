UNF to propose housing rental rate increase at BOT meeting Friday, first increase in 8 years

The University of North Florida (UNF) will propose an increase to on-campus housing rental rates, which have not increased since 2015, to the Board of Trustees (BOT) on Friday, the university announced in an email Monday morning.

The proposal is for an overall average change of 4.25% for each of the next three years, according to the announcement. Changes, if approved by the BOT, would be implemented in summer 2023.

“Due to the shortened summer term,” the proposed rate increase for summer 2023 would average 9.03%, the email clarified.

“With evolving market conditions and growing demand for student housing, the rental rate increase is requested to ensure continued quality services for residents and maintenance of facilities while upholding the University’s financial responsibilities to bondholders,” Housing and Residence Life wrote in a statement on their notice of proposed changes webpage online.

This announcement comes at a time when on-campus housing for students is full. UNF told Spinnaker last week that 25 students were still on the waiting list for a dorm.

For more information about what these new rates would look like, visit here.

The BOT will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Friday in the Adam W. Herbert University Center at UNF for their full board meeting. For more information, visit here.

