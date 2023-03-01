Police Beat: Multiple cars damaged in separate incidents at UNF

As students reach the midway point of the spring 2023 semester at the University of North Florida, multiple cases of allegedly-deliberate car damage have been reported to the University Police Department.

Two cases took place in January and two happened in February, according to UPD reports.

The first reportedly happened on Jan. 19, when a car’s front tire was punctured in two places and their rear door was struck twice, the report said.

The second happened sometime between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. There was “damage to the vehicle that appeared to be left by someone jumping with one leg on top of the vehicle,” according to the report’s language.

The third happened on Feb. 9 in Garage 44 and the UPD report said both the driver-side and passenger doors were keyed.

The most recent case involves milk or a white liquid being poured into the gas tank of a vehicle on Feb. 20, according to the report.

None of the cases have been cleared by UPD as of the publishing of this article. It is unknown whether any are related.

