Recent report of alleged fondling of UNF student “did not occur,” police say

The University of North Florida Police Department told the university community Thursday afternoon that they’ve determined an alleged instance of a student being fondled and forcibly held on campus never happened.

After an “extensive investigation” of the original report in early March involving an interview with the alleged victim, UPD said that the case has now been reffered to the UNF Dean of Students.

“The University encourages the campus community to promptly report potential crimes to the University Police Department,” the Clery Act Alert read. “However, it is a serious offense to make a false police report as it wastes valuable University resources and delegitimizes police reports made in good faith.”

Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program here. Additional safety tips can be found on the UNF Police Department’s website here.

