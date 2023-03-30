New Osprey Voice asks students about on campus housing concerns

The newest Osprey Voice Survey asks students their concerns about the scarcity of housing contracts, increase in housing prices, maintenance in on campus housing and residence hall parking.

What questions were asked?

Questions asked in the survey focused on issues in on-campus housing ranging from the housing price increase to parking outside of residence halls.

One of the first questions asked was: Why do you not/maybe not plan on living on campus next academic year? The answer choices provided were too expensive, no housing available, living off campus with family, or other.

Another set of questions asked students whether they are aware of the scarcity of housing contracts and if they are concerned about it or not.

Questions were also asked about the increased pricing of on-campus housing. Students who take the survey can select yes or no on if they are aware of housing price increases and then select how concerned they are about those prices. There is also a section where students can leave additional comments or concerns.

A section of the survey also asked current on-campus residents about maintenance issues they have had this academic year. One question asked how many maintenance issues residents have had, what kind of maintenance issues they have experienced and how long it took for their request to be completed.

The last section of the survey asked about parking outside of the resident halls on campus.

When will these results be released?

Senate President Raymon Johnson told Spinnaker that these Osprey Voice results will be released sometime next week and they will be addressed in the Senate meeting on Friday of this week by Chairwoman Alondra Soledad Vega.

To take the survey, visit here.

___

