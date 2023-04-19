Road to Asia event happening at UNF Thursday

Asia is the largest continent in the world, housing 60% of the world’s population. Consisting of over 100 different cultures to be celebrated, right here at the University of North Florida.

Road to Asia, the Apr. 20 event hosted by the Asian Students in Alliance, is a yearly event that showcases different cultures from all corners of the continent. The three-hour event will fill the Coxwell amphitheater with food, music, and performances.

“Throughout the year we have specific events centered around one culture, but this event allows for everyone to come together for one event,” said UNF Health Administration Junior, and Asian Students in Alliance President, Aishea Aliwalas.

This year in light of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month the event will focus on cultures from the southern region of the continent. Including countries like the Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, and Polynesia to name a few.

Performances by Sala’s South Seas Revue will showcase the thousand-year-old dancing style of Polynesian fire dancers known as Fireknife.

“One of the dancers has been performing with fire since he was six years old,” said Aliwalas, of the Sala’s South Sea Revue performer.

“Fireknife originated as far back as 1200 A.D, the dance consisted of warrior gestures of victory in battle being displayed using a nifo oti, which was a wooden hand-held sword or club with boar tusks or shark teeth used to maim or injure enemies,” according to Old Lahaina Luau.

Keeping with the Hawaiian theme, there’s no need to worry about what to have for dinner as a Hawaiian food truck and snow cone machine will be present.

Everyone of all backgrounds are encouraged to attend, and experience the diversity of cultures that are celebrated around campus. For more information on the Asian Students In Alliance check here.

