UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
(Graphic created by Spinnaker. Mask cartoon courtesy of visual/Unsplash.)

Jace Brown, Opinions Reporter

September 19, 2023

Volleyball unable to capitalize, falls to USF at the Nest
Limayem smiles
UNF climbs in U.S. News & World Report 2024 rankings

Limayem turns down salary bump, UNF BOT praise his “successful first year”

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
September 19, 2023

Presenting their annual job evaluation of President Moez Limayem Monday morning, the University of North Florida Board of Trustees called the president’s first year a successful one.

The BOT called Limayem a “high caliber leader” and praised his role in securing significant funding, fundraising and other achievements this past year. Accordingly, the BOT awarded Limayem $100,000 in incentive compensation, an amount built into his contract and paid for with private funds. 

However, though the president’s contract also allows the Board of Trustees to award an increase to his base salary, Limayem asked them not to do so, according to university documents.

Each year, the UNF president’s contract allows for an increase to his base salary on top of an “incentive compensation,” which is typically granted when the president reaches their goals for the year and receives a positive annual evaluation from the BOT. Read Limayem’s full contract here.

Limayem smiles
President Moez Limayem was officially inaugurated in April. (Justin Nedrow)

“The Board looks forward to working with Dr. Limayem in his second year of presidency as he works to elevate the University of North Florida and make UNF a destination of choice for students, faculty, staff and those investing in higher education,” the BOT wrote in their evaluation of the president.

Limayem also presented his own self-evaluation, a 30-page-long document that outlined what he’s accomplished since stepping into the role last year. Read his self-evaluation here.

“While we have faced a few challenges, I am very confident that UNF will continue to prosper, and the future will be even brighter,” the president wrote in his 30-page self-evaluation. “I am proud to be the President of this fine university and feel fortunate to hold the position in which you have entrusted to me.”

Read the BOT’s full 2022-2023 evaluation of the president here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

