Men’s basketball non-conference tickets now on sale, flex plans introduced

The University of North Florida men’s basketball program recently released their non-conference tickets to the public on Monday, Oct. 2, with flex payment plans also being introduced for the 16 home games this fall.

Along with the 16-game slate, the flex plan also includes the option to attend the First Coast Classic, a tournament hosted by North Florida that includes Presbyterian, Maine, and Northwestern State as competitors.

The flex ticket plans are detailed as the following:

The three game flex plan allows fans to reserve tickets for three games of their choice and costs $55.

The six game flex plan includes a reserved ticket to the River City Rumble matchup against Jacksonville, as well as five games of fans’ choosing, for a total cost of $105.

The First Coast Classic All-Session Pass includes tickets for all six games in the tournament for a cost of $55.

Single-game non-conference tickets are also available to fans, with general admission costing $15 and reserved and upper-reserved seating priced at $20.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 basketball season are set at a cost of $225, with discounts for youth, seniors, active military, Osprey staff and alumni. The season tickets will include all 16 games on the home court, as well as reserved tickets for three neutral site games.

Current UNF students will have free general admission to all 16 home games.

More information on tickets as well as the men’s basketball program as a whole can be found on the UNF Athletics website.

