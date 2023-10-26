UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

2
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.

One person shot near UNF campus, alert says

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
Waving flags, banners and signs, people rallied for Palestine Monday night.

"Free free Palestine!": Jacksonville activists decry U.S. support of Israel

5
Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

"Encanto," a spoiler-filled movie review

Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
The outside of UNFs Student Wellness Center. (Jonathan Merin/Spinnaker)
UNF logo.

Soar Party unofficially wins majority open Senate seats in UNF election, results await validation

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
October 26, 2023

In a dominant win, all 18 candidates who ran with the Soar Party won seats in the fall 2023 University of North Florida Student Government Senate election, according to unofficial results released Wednesday evening. Two candidates from the Unity Party also unofficially won the remaining two seats.

Of the 32 candidates who competed for the 20 open seats in this election, 18 ran with Soar, 12 ran with Unity and two ran independently. 

The Soar Party, chaired by current Student Body Vice President Emily Sullivan, ran on initiatives centered around student engagement, many of which overlapped with the most recent presidential election in spring 2023.

Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)

Below are all the candidates who have unofficially won a seat in the SG Senate this election cycle, according to the unofficial results provided by the SG elections commissioner. The results will remain unofficial until the current Senate officiates them and the new senators are sworn in. 

  • Audrey McGrath (Soar Party)
  • Christian Rosario (Soar Party)
  • Kate Ferguson (Soar Party)
  • Stephanie Roese (Soar Party)
  • Rohith Kilambi (Soar Party)
  • Diya Patel (Soar Party)
  • Liz Kramer (Soar Party)
  • Parker Robinson (Soar Party)
  • Amelia Dyal (Soar Party)
  • Adison Nobles (Soar Party)
  • Algesia Pani (Soar Party)
  • Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebron (Soar Party)
  • Camryn Parrott (Soar Party)
  • Faith Paul (Soar Party)
  • Erin Flowe (Soar Party)
  • Benjamin Shima (Soar Party)
  • Elleanna Benson (Soar Party)
  • Tyler Hallford (Soar Party)
  • Jonah Vazquez (Unity Party)
  • Valentina Bonilla Villalobos (Unity Party)

For more information about the remaining election calendar events, visit here.

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Student Government
Senators met for their regular meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Senate denies proposed UNF student club funding limit in close vote
Senators in the SG Senate Chambers
SG treasurer proposes extra barriers for UNF student clubs requesting funding
The Gray Lounge on the second floor of the Student Union West Building.
SG releases survey about student lounge usage, some respondents call for return of Interfaith space
The Reflection Room in the University of North Floridas Interfaith Center can hold up to four people at once.
Unpacking SG’s case for a new Interfaith room at UNF
The welcome sign to the Interfaith Space on the second floor of the University of North Florida Student Union.
SG created an interfaith space last year, now they’re turning it back into a lounge
SG - Student Government
Chief justice steps down ahead of graduation, SG swears in new judicial leadership
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist and most recently placed second in the Society of Professional Journalists's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest