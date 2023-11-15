UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Around 1,500 people showed up to the protest on Saturday.

Close to 1,500 call for ceasefire overseas at pro-Palestine rally in Jacksonville

2
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

3
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.

Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville

4
UNF logo.

UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms

5
Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. (Photo courtesy of UNF and the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville)

UNF ups security ahead of former Israeli ambassador’s Tuesday night lecture

A sign on the third floor of the Student Union West building points toward the newly renamed Interfaith Space.
Ospreys head into at-home tournament inconsistent and with more to prove
Volleyball’s going to the ASUN tournament! What to expect
The Ospreys battled it out with the Florida Atlantic University Owls during their Monday night match.
Michael Oren, the former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. (Photo courtesy of UNF and the World Affairs Council of Jacksonville)

Permanent Interfaith Space opens in UNF Student Union

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
November 15, 2023

The University of North Florida announced on Tuesday that the graduate lounge on the third floor of the Student Union West building will be converted into a permanent Interfaith Space. 

The space will be an alternative option to the similar, smaller space in the Interfaith Center and offer extended hours to the Osprey community. 

Its opening comes a few months after Student Government decided to discontinue the former Interfaith Space on the second floor of the Student Union, citing a need for more common spaces for students to gather. Pushback from UNF’s religious and nonreligious students was swift online, with multiple religious students expressing how they felt unrepresented by SG because of the decision. 

IMG_3546
Gallery2 Photos
Carter Mudgett
Additional information was posted on the door to the room.

“This is a team win for UNF. Muslim students advocated for themselves and brought a benefit to all,”  said Matt Hartley, the outgoing director of the Interfaith Center. “The Interfaith Center led but so many students, faculty, staff and administration built the case for this resource. I’m grateful for President Limayem for closing the deal. We are better together!”

The new space can be found on the third floor of the Student Union, Building 58W, in Room 3613. 

IMG_3545
Gallery3 Photos
Carter Mudgett
A sign on the third floor of the Student Union West building points toward the newly renamed Interfaith Space.

“I am very happy that we have a solution that provides a larger, permanent reflection and prayer space with extended hours for our entire campus community,” UNF’s Chief Diversity Officer Richmond Wynn told Spinnaker. “We remain committed to maintaining an inclusive environment that fosters a sense of belonging for everyone and securing this space is part of that commitment.”

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest