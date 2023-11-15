Permanent Interfaith Space opens in UNF Student Union

The University of North Florida announced on Tuesday that the graduate lounge on the third floor of the Student Union West building will be converted into a permanent Interfaith Space.

The space will be an alternative option to the similar, smaller space in the Interfaith Center and offer extended hours to the Osprey community.

Its opening comes a few months after Student Government decided to discontinue the former Interfaith Space on the second floor of the Student Union, citing a need for more common spaces for students to gather. Pushback from UNF’s religious and nonreligious students was swift online, with multiple religious students expressing how they felt unrepresented by SG because of the decision.

Gallery • 2 Photos Carter Mudgett Additional information was posted on the door to the room.

“This is a team win for UNF. Muslim students advocated for themselves and brought a benefit to all,” said Matt Hartley, the outgoing director of the Interfaith Center. “The Interfaith Center led but so many students, faculty, staff and administration built the case for this resource. I’m grateful for President Limayem for closing the deal. We are better together!”

The new space can be found on the third floor of the Student Union, Building 58W, in Room 3613.

Gallery • 3 Photos Carter Mudgett A sign on the third floor of the Student Union West building points toward the newly renamed Interfaith Space.

“I am very happy that we have a solution that provides a larger, permanent reflection and prayer space with extended hours for our entire campus community,” UNF’s Chief Diversity Officer Richmond Wynn told Spinnaker. “We remain committed to maintaining an inclusive environment that fosters a sense of belonging for everyone and securing this space is part of that commitment.”

