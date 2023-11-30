OPINION: Christmas still counts in November

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

November, falls final ochre sunset that bids welcome to the rise of an alabaster winter moon. Although you won’t find much of winter past the Florida-Georgia line, Christmas is just around the corner down Candy Cane Lake. December is remembered as a time when Christmas magic is most plentiful. Traditions of cheer-evoking music, inviting light displays and hearty foods are factors that rush into life on Dec. 1. But what about November?

Beginning to celebrate Christmas in November presents a bright opportunity to be joyful in the face of our seemingly collapsing world. Between political feuds infecting all areas of life, wars and widespread natural disasters, our environment may seem overwhelming. Christmas can be a sparkling counterbalance to the constant stream of confrontational stories that cross our digital feeds.

I used to be opposed to beginning to celebrate Christmas early. My conversion to the Christmas light side is admittedly very recent. The idea for this article came after one of my younger siblings was the first to leave the December camp for November. After thinking about why I disagreed with my sibling’s choice, I couldn’t come up with much aside from that it takes some of the uniqueness out of the December air.

For some people, that point is valid. If Christmas is celebrated too early, the actual month of Christmas itself loses some value because it’s just another month. But, for many others, Christmas is too fleeting. Celebrating the holiday starting in December leaves less than a month to enjoy all of the magical trappings. On top of that, speaking for myself, it usually takes more than a day to put up all the decorations.

Corporate America hasn’t given people much choice if they attempt to avoid pre-December Christmas decorations. Nearly the day after Halloween, Christmas ads begin to bombard the airways. As early as October, I saw entire Christmas sections being set up at Walmart. Speaking of, while writing this article and listening to Riley Green, I received an Applebee’s ad with the song Sleigh Ride humming in the background. Companies likely wouldn’t begin these trends if it wasn’t profitable, meaning many Americans likely aren’t opposed to double dipping a Thanksgiving turkey with a Christmas ham.

Thanksgiving can be a tinsel-dressed bridge between the Nov. 1 and Dec. 1 crowds. After Thanksgiving is over, Christmas begins its approach like the Polar Express down Glacier Gulch. It’s practically here.

Whether you believe November or December belongs on the nice list, it’s important to enjoy the season in its entirety. There truly is only one time of the year when most people seem to collectively have brightened spirits, and that’s something worth celebrating.