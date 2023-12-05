Jaguars drop overtime thriller to Bengals, lose quarterback to injury

In anticipation of their first Monday night football game in eleven years, the Cincinnati Bengals came into EverBank Stadium and spoiled Jacksonville’s primetime spotlight, narrowly escaping with a 34-31 overtime win.

Both teams traded scores all night. The Jaguars struck first on a Travis Etienne touchdown run in the first quarter, seizing the early advantage. That was all the scoring in quarter one as the Bengals went on an eight-play drive that stretched into the second quarter.

The drive paid off for Cincinnati as they answered back with a touchdown run of their own, courtesy of Joe Mixon, tying the game up at seven apiece. Jacksonville responded with a touchdown midway through quarter two to retake the 14-7 lead on an Evan Engram 22-yard catch for his first touchdown of the season.

However, as both teams did all night, Cincinnati responded to finish the half, leading a 12-play, 75-yard drive which ended in a touchdown to tie the game 14-14 at the break.

The Jaguars started the third quarter going three and out, giving the Bengals a chance to take their first lead. Cincinnati did just that as Jake Browning, playing in place of injured quarterback Joe Burrow, launched a 76-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase to give the Bengals their first 21-14 lead.

But Jacksonville wasn’t going down without a fight, as backup receiver Parker Washington caught his first touchdown pass, tying the game at 21 with about five minutes left in the third frame.

Following the score, the Jaguars got the ball right back near the end-zone thanks to a Bengals failed trick play that resulted in an interception. This was capitalized on as the Jaguars scored again to retake the lead, 28-21, as the third quarter winded down.

The Bengals responded with a one-yard QB sneak of their own, tying the game at 28-28 with around 9 minutes left. Both teams traded field goals, leading to a 31-31 tie after regulation, prompting overtime.

The Jaguars got the ball first to start overtime but were unable to score, prompting a punt. Cincinnati took advantage and went down the field to kick a game-winning field goal, which secured the victory for the Bengals.

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t just lose a football game last night. During the 34-31 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s leg was accidentally stepped on by fellow teammate Walker Little, prompting Lawrence to leave the night’s game for good.

Right now, the reports are that Lawrence sprained his ankle. More tests will come to determine the severity of the injury and the length of the recovery process. This could shift up the Jaguars’ chances in the AFC playoff standings, depending on how long Lawrence is out.

Because of this loss, Jacksonville (8-4) dropped from third to fourth place in the AFC Playoff Picture. If they ended up winning, the Jaguars would have held first place.

The games don’t stop. The Jaguars will now travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday at 1 p.m.