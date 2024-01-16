UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
Osprey Cove (Jeanne Gilbert)

UNF issues all-clear after Tornado Warning expires

2
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)

Jaguars miss playoffs, suffer end-of-season collapse

3
Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios.

"Encanto," a spoiler-filled movie review

4
A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

A local’s guide to thrifting in Jacksonville

5
A University of North Florida graduation cap.

They were sexually assaulted in the dorms. Now, they will graduate alongside the man UNF deemed responsible.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
Strong second half leads Ospreys to ‘River City Rumble’ win over JU
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)
By the numbers: How the UNF womens basketball team can improve
Ozzie’s current costume that was designed by Matt Biegun, photo courtesy of UNF.

OPINION: Conservatives want to reshape education in their own image, and they’re winning

Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor
January 16, 2024

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

The conservative crusade against all things “woke” has claimed another victim.

On Jan. 2, Claudine Gay, Harvard University’s first Black president, resigned due to the fallout from her statements on antisemitism and accusations of plagiarism. At six months and two days, her tenure as president was the shortest in the school’s almost 390-year history.

The backlash from prominent conservatives helped fan the flames of her demise, but let’s linger on the two main issues for a moment. In the closing moments of the Dec. 5 congressional hearing, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) asked a question: 

“Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules on bullying and harassment?”

To this inquiry, Gay responded, “It can be, depending on the context.”

That’s it. This 10-second interaction is why Harvard’s 30th president is now unemployed. 

Gay is entirely correct here; any potential disciplinary outcome would rely solely on the context of the situation. What I find insidiously genius about Stefanik’s question is that it did two things—first, it framed an incredibly nuanced question as a simple yes-or-no, and second, it masked a question about free speech as one about antisemitism.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has been touted as a potential running mate for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

If Gay were to say “yes,” she would be both lying and setting a broad precedent for how to apply Harvard’s code of conduct. If her answer were “no,” she would also be lying and framed as antisemitic and unsupportive of Jewish students.

However, because the question addresses the issue of free speech on campus, she had to say that it depends on context because issues regarding speech have always depended on their contexts. This is the trap Stefanik laid out for Gay. Honestly, it’s a perfect way to audition herself as Trump’s potential running mate.

As for the accusations of plagiarism, the evidence is about as structurally sound as a house of cards. A few “instances of inadequate citation” and “duplicative language without appropriate attribution” (both of which she later corrected) in a 1997 doctoral dissertation seem like another example of conservative critics grasping for straws. While Gay doesn’t have the most substantial academic catalog, these accusations should’ve been of no concern to anyone.

The resignation of Gay is the Republican Party’s latest victory in their war against the education system. For nearly two years, conservatives have waged this war on our nation’s schools, colleges and universities. From Alabama to Wyoming, Republican politicians across the country are on a mission to eradicate all things “woke” (still don’t know what that means) from our learning institutions.

Unfortunately, the Republicans are winning this battle. Our schools will no longer serve as bastions of learning or free speech and expression if conservatives continue to have their way. To save our learning institutions, they must refuse to capitulate to the pressures of conservative outrage and their manufactured, politically motivated culture war on “woke.” 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Education
Interfaith Center logo on a dark blue background
Interfaith Center left empty as director leaves for OneJax
The Florida Board of Governors oversees all of the states 12 public universities, including the University of North Florida. (Logo courtesy of the Florida BOG)
BOG expected to approve proposed bathroom regulation at next meeting
The first section of President Limayem’s email to faculty on Wednesday, Sep. 15. (Graphic by Carter Mudgett for Spinnaker)
UNF’s proposed post-tenure review policy goes before the Board of Trustees Monday; understanding the context
UNF logo carved in stone
Post-tenure review negotiations grind to a halt as UNF declares impasse
Six yellow-colored stick figures play tug-of-war. Three on the right represent the Board of Trustees, and stand beneath a UNF logo. Three on the left represent the faculty union, and stand beneath the UFF-UNF logo.
Negotiation of UNF’s post-tenure review implementation nears an end
Gov. Ron DeSantis talks during a press conference before signing legislation on Monday, May 15, 2023, at New College of Florida in Sarasota, Fla. DeSantis signed a bill that blocks public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs, addressing a concern of conservatives ahead of the Republican governors expected presidential candidacy. The law, which DeSantis proposed earlier this year, comes as Republicans across the country target programs on diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Florida public universities barred from spending state, federal funds on DEI programs under new law
More in Latest
Strong second half leads Ospreys to ‘River City Rumble’ win over JU
Strong second half leads Ospreys to ‘River City Rumble’ win over JU
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, left, speaks to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris OMeara)
Jaguars miss playoffs, suffer end-of-season collapse
By the numbers: How the UNF womens basketball team can improve
By the numbers: How the UNF women's basketball team can improve
Ozzie’s current costume that was designed by Matt Biegun, photo courtesy of UNF.
Best of the 2024 UNF Athletics Hall of Fame
This beefy beacon has guided many customers to gastric nirvana for nearly 60 years. (Ethan Leckie)
Check It or Chuck It: Meet Beefy King, an Orlando Institution
Osprey Cove (Jeanne Gilbert)
UNF issues all-clear after Tornado Warning expires
More in Opinions
Long-time squatter moves out of Spinnaker
Long-time squatter moves out of Spinnaker
Back view of Xavier Perkins
OPINION: The CFP is just the BCS with a fresh coat of paint
(Lauren Mancke/Unsplash)
OPINION: UNF needs more in-person classes
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
OPINION: Meal periods just don’t make sense for meal swipes
(Tessa Rampersad/Unsplash)
OPINION: Christmas still counts in November
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Fighting injustice
About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie, Opinions Editor
A Pad Thai enthusiast, NASCAR follower, and Jon Bois fanboy, Ethan Leckie is a third-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Opinions Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, ask him about his pieces- he loves to talk about them!

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *