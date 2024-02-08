UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024

This week marks the University of North Florida’s annual homecoming celebration, and the university has been hosting several events for students to enjoy.

UNF kicked off the week with the widely anticipated concert, OzFest, featuring T-Pain, Flo Milli and last semester’s Battle of the Bands winner, Yaupon Holly.

On Tuesday, UNF Athletics, the Office of Student Life, and the Game Room held a Meet the Teams event at the Boathouse, where students met players for all the spring sports, enjoyed free food and played games.

Speaking of sports, there’s no shortage of games this Homecoming week. The women’s basketball team beat Austin Peay last night 52-50. Before the game, the Party at the Tailgate event was underway in Lot 18.

Leading into the weekend, on Thursday at 7 p.m., the men’s basketball team will play against the North Alabama Lions. Students can stop by the Pregame Spirit Table in the Arena Plaza to get supplies to cheer on the Ospreys. They will also face off against the Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday at 2 p.m. for UNF’s official homecoming game. The softball team will also be getting in on the action this week, holding a tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The Homecoming Carnival takes place this Friday, where students can enjoy rides, food and giveaways.

This weekend is also Family Weekend, meaning students can take their families to attend the carnival and participate in a scavenger hunt. Registration has reached capacity, but those who didn’t sign up can still receive a discounted guest rate on Saturday’s men’s basketball game.

Before the game, students and their families can enjoy the Homecoming Village, where they can get free food and play yard games; those 21 and over can also visit the beer garden.

All of these events can be accessed by students for free with a valid Osprey 1Card.