UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Matthew Driscoll strategizing during a game

Missed shots cost men’s basketball a brutal loss to FGCU at home

2
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors

3
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing

Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing

4
Nine new matching squat racks were also added. (Rachel Bacchus)

Inside UNF’s new and improved Student Wellness Center

5
This was the final game for seniors Dorian James (pictured) and Jake van der Heijden. (Rachel Bacchus)

Men’s basketball collapses in second half, loses ASUN Quarterfinals to Austin Peay in overtime

Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

March 11, 2024

Lend-A-Wing food pantry limits students to weekly shopping trips

Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
March 11, 2024

Starting last week, UNF students were limited to weekly visits to the Lend-A-Wing food pantry, which previously allowed daily shopping trips.

The statement on their social media said that because Lend-A-Wing is a donation-based service, this change was necessary to accommodate its growing number of users.

Student Government, which runs the pantry, said it has seen over 12,000 visits and distributed over 100,000 items since the beginning of the fiscal year last July.

“We are anticipating these numbers to continue to grow from year to year as we build this program to be more accessible and reliable for students experiencing hunger,” said Lend-A-Wing Advisor Madison Smith.

Students used to be able to take only two items from each category, but SG made these limits more flexible when the weekly limitation was introduced.

“We are anticipating this change will allow students to obtain the items they need in one shopping trip rather than spaced out several times through their busy week. We plan to ensure students have access to all the resources they need. The mission and service of Lend-A-Wing stays the same,” Smith said.

Students used to be limited to two items from each category, but with the new weekly shopping limit, Lend-A-Wing Advisor Madison Smith said this would be more flexible. (Mallory Pace)

Jalen Echenique was the director of Lend-A-Wing for the 2022-23 academic year. He said increasing these limits was a good idea, and the pantry had been considering changing them for a while.

“I don’t think it will harm students at all. I think overall, [more flexible limits] are beneficial to help students maximize the amount of stuff they’re receiving,” he said.

Melania Currie, a senior studying child psychology, said Lend-A-Wing has helped her save money on groceries during her time at UNF.

During her freshman year, she didn’t know Lend-A-Wing existed but mostly used her meal plan to get food.

Now, she’s in her senior year and visits three times a week. She said she uses the extra money on textbooks and other educational expenses.

Currie is still worried these changes will cause her to run low on money, but she said she understands the pantry’s decision and hopes they can continue to serve all UNF students who need it.

“I do understand why they did it. I’m pretty sure they’re a non-profit, and they’re just getting donations as they keep coming,” Currie said.

Echenique said he believes Lend-A-Wing will still be able to accomplish its mission of helping food-insecure students at UNF, but it’s a trial-and-error process.

Smith added that SG continues to monitor the pantry’s usage and is open to student feedback regarding the changes.

“As a student resource, we are continuously looking to improve the student experience to the best of our means,” she said.

Lend-A-Wing encourages students to utilize the other community resources linked on their website, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Feeding Northeast Florida.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
U.S. Russia Foundation CEO Matthew Rojansky spoke to UNF students, faculty and other community members Monday night. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Matthew Rojansky visits UNF to speak on the Russo-Ukrainian War
This was the final game for seniors Dorian James (pictured) and Jake van der Heijden. (Rachel Bacchus)
Men’s basketball collapses in second half, loses ASUN Quarterfinals to Austin Peay in overtime
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing
Men’s basketball defeats Stetson on Senior Night
Men’s basketball defeats Stetson on Senior Night
Matthew Driscoll strategizing during a game
Missed shots cost men’s basketball a brutal loss to FGCU at home
Nine new matching squat racks were also added. (Rachel Bacchus)
Inside UNF’s new and improved Student Wellness Center
More in News
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors
UNF accepting 400 housing contracts on March 4
UNF accepting 400 housing contracts on March 4
(Photo courtesy of UNF Police Department)
UPD and First Coast Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on campus crimes
First swastika drawing in the Building 51 womens bathroom (Photo courtesy of Hailey Jacobsen)
Swastika graffiti found in UNF Social Sciences Building women's bathroom
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
UNF making changes to housing contract for 2024-25
UNF logo.
How to use the UPD Property Manager and prevent theft on campus
More in Student Government
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.
UNF SG condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis in joint resolution, swears in new senators
Graphic created by Spinnaker
Basketball tailgates are back! Finding the balance between fun and safety with SG President Grosso
Text reads INTERFAITH on top of four ink splotches in UNFs colors of dark blue, light blue and gray. Two hands together in prayer is on a white circle on top of the ink and beneath the text
Religious students feel ignored by Student Government after Interfaith Space removal
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
Soar Party unofficially wins majority open Senate seats in UNF election, results await validation
Senators met for their regular meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Senate denies proposed UNF student club funding limit in close vote
Senators in the SG Senate Chambers
SG treasurer proposes extra barriers for UNF student clubs requesting funding
About the Contributors
Jeanne Gilbert, Editor in Chief
Jeanne Gilbert is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief and a sophomore majoring in public relations at the University of North Florida. She joined Spinnaker in the summer of 2023 as a volunteer. After graduating, Jeanne plans to continue in the newsroom or work in public relations.
Mallory Pace, News Editor
Mallory Pace is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida minoring in marketing. First joining Spinnaker in 2022 as a volunteer, she later became the government reporter and then Spinnaker's news editor. Leaving Spinnaker after the summer 2023 semester, Mallory is pursuing her passion for writing with an internship at Folio and is expected to graduate at the end of the semester.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *