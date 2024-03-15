UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
The Lend-A-Wing food pantry.

Lend-A-Wing food pantry limits students to weekly shopping trips

2
U.S. Russia Foundation CEO Matthew Rojansky spoke to UNF students, faculty and other community members Monday night. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

Matthew Rojansky visits UNF to speak on the Russo-Ukrainian War

3
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election

Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election

4
This was the final game for seniors Dorian James (pictured) and Jake van der Heijden. (Rachel Bacchus)

Men’s basketball collapses in second half, loses ASUN Quarterfinals to Austin Peay in overtime

5
Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing

Check it or Chuck it: Mayday sticks the sweet landing

Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)
Student Government banner
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Cover of The First Day by R.E. Druin
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.

SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
March 14, 2024

The unofficial results from the University of North Florida’s spring 2024 Student Government election are in after voting closed Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Barcal of the Soar Party won the uncontested presidential election, and Soar Party members also won all 20 open Senate seats. The constitutional revisions were also approved in a landslide vote.

The Senate must officiate these unofficial results before the winners are sworn in.

The Soar Party won 18 of the 20 open Senate seats in last semester’s election, meaning it now controls 38 of the 40 total seats.

Barcal and his vice president, Ashlyn Davidson, claimed the executive branch without competition. According to SG’s website, Barcal is the vice president of health and safety for Theta Chi and will step up to the presidency after serving as treasurer for the current Grosso-Sullivan administration. Davidson is the current director of the Osprey Involvement Center.

Orange Soar Party logo
The Soar Party now controls the executive branch and 38 out of 40 Senate seats.

Of the 28 Senate candidates, 20 were from the Soar Party, six were from the Unity Party and two were independent. Tommy Mazzella won the most votes, with 401. Below is a full list of unofficial Senate winners provided by the SG supervisor of elections:

  • Tommy Mazzella
  • Catherine Crump
  • Vevvy Summerall
  • Sophie Carollo
  • Jose Castaneda
  • Emmanuella Alix
  • Jessica Till
  • Kaelin Killalea
  • Laura Zeqollari
  • Isabella West
  • Hazel Joseph
  • Easton Crain
  • Zachary Quinn
  • Simon Mudd
  • Alex Goodman
  • Matthew Byrd
  • Brendan Paden
  • Nate Schneider
  • Charley Turnbull
  • Venia Cadet

Lastly, changes to the constitution were approved by a landslide, with 880 votes for and 31 against. These changes included removing language that mentioned diversity, equity and inclusion and a new Florida Sunshine Law compliance article. 

According to SG’s website, these results will be certified during the Senate meeting at 1 p.m. on April 12.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
Breaking down proposed constitutional revisions ahead of spring 2024 SG election
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
Mercy rule secures UNF baseball a series win over Seton Hall
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
The Lend-A-Wing food pantry.
Lend-A-Wing food pantry limits students to weekly shopping trips
U.S. Russia Foundation CEO Matthew Rojansky spoke to UNF students, faculty and other community members Monday night. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Matthew Rojansky visits UNF to speak on the Russo-Ukrainian War
This was the final game for seniors Dorian James (pictured) and Jake van der Heijden. (Rachel Bacchus)
Men’s basketball collapses in second half, loses ASUN Quarterfinals to Austin Peay in overtime
More in News
Nine new matching squat racks were also added. (Rachel Bacchus)
Inside UNF’s new and improved Student Wellness Center
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
Some UNF students having trouble with academic advisors
UNF accepting 400 housing contracts on March 4
UNF accepting 400 housing contracts on March 4
(Photo courtesy of UNF Police Department)
UPD and First Coast Crime Stoppers offering rewards for information on campus crimes
First swastika drawing in the Building 51 womens bathroom (Photo courtesy of Hailey Jacobsen)
Swastika graffiti found in UNF Social Sciences Building women's bathroom
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
UNF making changes to housing contract for 2024-25
More in Student Government
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.
UNF SG condemns Gov. Ron DeSantis in joint resolution, swears in new senators
Graphic created by Spinnaker
Basketball tailgates are back! Finding the balance between fun and safety with SG President Grosso
Text reads INTERFAITH on top of four ink splotches in UNFs colors of dark blue, light blue and gray. Two hands together in prayer is on a white circle on top of the ink and beneath the text
Religious students feel ignored by Student Government after Interfaith Space removal
Candidates from the Soar Party (left), Unity Party (right) and two independents competed for 20 open seats in the fall 2023 Senate elections. (Graphic created by Spinnaker/logos courtesy of the Soar Party and Unity Party)
Soar Party unofficially wins majority open Senate seats in UNF election, results await validation
Senators met for their regular meeting on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
Senate denies proposed UNF student club funding limit in close vote
Senators in the SG Senate Chambers
SG treasurer proposes extra barriers for UNF student clubs requesting funding
About the Contributor
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *