SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved

The unofficial results from the University of North Florida’s spring 2024 Student Government election are in after voting closed Wednesday afternoon.

Michael Barcal of the Soar Party won the uncontested presidential election, and Soar Party members also won all 20 open Senate seats. The constitutional revisions were also approved in a landslide vote.

The Senate must officiate these unofficial results before the winners are sworn in.

The Soar Party won 18 of the 20 open Senate seats in last semester’s election, meaning it now controls 38 of the 40 total seats.

Barcal and his vice president, Ashlyn Davidson, claimed the executive branch without competition. According to SG’s website, Barcal is the vice president of health and safety for Theta Chi and will step up to the presidency after serving as treasurer for the current Grosso-Sullivan administration. Davidson is the current director of the Osprey Involvement Center.

Of the 28 Senate candidates, 20 were from the Soar Party, six were from the Unity Party and two were independent. Tommy Mazzella won the most votes, with 401. Below is a full list of unofficial Senate winners provided by the SG supervisor of elections:

Tommy Mazzella

Catherine Crump

Vevvy Summerall

Sophie Carollo

Jose Castaneda

Emmanuella Alix

Jessica Till

Kaelin Killalea

Laura Zeqollari

Isabella West

Hazel Joseph

Easton Crain

Zachary Quinn

Simon Mudd

Alex Goodman

Matthew Byrd

Brendan Paden

Nate Schneider

Charley Turnbull

Venia Cadet

Lastly, changes to the constitution were approved by a landslide, with 880 votes for and 31 against. These changes included removing language that mentioned diversity, equity and inclusion and a new Florida Sunshine Law compliance article.

According to SG’s website, these results will be certified during the Senate meeting at 1 p.m. on April 12.

