The Spinnaker office is in the east wing of the John A. Delaney Student Union, and students can walk in anytime.
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for Abortion Access, Oct. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, 2024, upheld the states ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens

Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
April 1, 2024

The UNF softball team dropped their first ASUN series of the season, losing two out of three games to Queens (N.C.) in Charlotte. 

The Ospreys came up short on Friday, losing the first series game 5-2. In game two, UNF mashed five home runs on Saturday and run-ruled Queens 10-1. However, the bats went quiet in the series finale, and the Ospreys were hitless in a 2-0 loss. 

Game One

A Queen’s first-inning RBI single against Osprey pitcher Allison Benning scored the game’s first run. UNF hitters didn’t get on base in the first two innings. Ashley Kirkbride got the Ospreys’ first hit of the game in the third inning. 

Kirkbride advanced to second following a Queens wild pitch. However, UNF was unable to score their first run. Logan Jackson launched her second homer of the season in the fourth inning to tie the game at one. 

Both teams were quiet offensively until the fifth inning when Queens plated four runs, courtesy of a two-run double off of new UNF pitcher Kylah Berry. The Ospreys attempted a comeback in the seventh and final inning but were ultimately held short in a 5-2 series-opening loss. 

Game Two 

North Florida came out swinging in game two. A pair of singles by Savanna Channell and Benning scored the first run in the second inning. The Ospreys kept adding to their lead, scoring a run in every inning but the first. 

A Benning homer in the fourth inning gave UNF the 3-0 lead. After adding a run in the third and fourth innings, the floodgates began to open in the fifth inning. Shannon Glover hit a two-run home run to open up the scoring in the fifth, extending the Ospreys’ lead to 5-0. 

But the train didn’t stop there. It kept on going for the Birds of Clay. Channell also homered, driving in Jackson, and UNF now led 7-0. The Ospreys then decided to enter run-rule territory. Benning followed Channell by hitting a solo home run, giving UNF back-to-back home runs and an 8-0 lead. 

Abi Annett then decided to join the home run parade, and the Ospreys now led by double-digits, 10-0. After the three-homer, seven-run inning, North Florida needed three outs for the mercy-rule victory. UNF ended up winning 10-1 in five innings. 

Game Three

The final series game resulted in a completely different outcome for the Ospreys. North Florida failed to reach base for the entirety of the game while facing Queens starter Autumn Courtney. 

North Florida struck out ten times during the game and didn’t muster a hit or walk. Osprey pitcher Benning had a solid day on the mound, pitching six innings and surrendering just two runs. However, the UNF offense did nothing to help her. 

Queens scored the only game runs in the sixth inning, putting up two runs off of Benning. The Ospreys lost the game 2-0 and the series 2-1, their first ASUN series loss of the season. North Florida falls to 23-10 on the season and 7-2 in ASUN play. 

Following the series against Queens, UNF has a 23-10 record while holding second in the current ASUN rankings. (Rachel Bacchus)

Next, North Florida will travel south to face the UCF Knights in a midweek doubleheader on Tuesday. The first game will start at 4 p.m. at the UCF Softball Complex. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
