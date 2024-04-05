UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Hazbin Hotel, a review

Hazbin Hotel, a review

2
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)

Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF

3
Student Government banner

OPINION: Student apathy strikes again in SG elections

4
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville

5
UNF logo.

UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges

Hell is forever: A Hazbin Hotel review
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF logo.
The UNF Physics Department and Astronomy Club often host eclipse watch parties when they are visible from Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
(Courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)

UNF raises over $2.3 million during sixth annual Giving Day fundraiser

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
April 5, 2024

The University of North Florida held its sixth annual Giving Day event this week. According to the university, the fundraiser raised over $2.3 million from over 4,300 donors, more than double the amount raised during last year’s event.

This year, UNF’s goal was to collect 4,200 donations, which was exceeded during the final hour of the fundraising event.

(Photo courtesy of UNF)

Giving Day started at noon on Tuesday and ended at the same time on Wednesday. According to UNF, donors could donate to over 100 departments and programs. The funds were spread across 10 categories, including campus-wide initiatives, athletics and MOCA Jacksonville. 

The athletics department led the way in donations with over $500,000 from 1,800 donors. Coming in second on the leaderboard was Academic and Student Affairs, with almost$230,000 donated across its nine funds.

“This has been our biggest Giving Day in UNF’s history! It is so exciting to see everyone come together with gifts, big and small, to pick projects that they’re passionate about to support. Thank you to everyone who helped us make this the best Giving Day yet,” said Director of Annual Giving Kristy Herrington. 

Herrington said of the 4,352 donors, 500 were students, and each fund area saw an increase in donors compared to last year.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Events
The UNF Physics Department and Astronomy Club often host eclipse watch parties when they are visible from Jacksonville. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF Department of Physics and Astronomy Club hosting eclipse watch party
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.
UNF Student Union hosts first queer arts market event
Several companies set up booths run by female representatives. (Photo courtesy of PS27)
UNF and PS27 host Female Founders Forum for aspiring female entrepreneurs
(Photo courtesy of UNF Swoop Troupe)
Carrie: The Musical, a review
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
More in Latest
UNF logo.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints real estate CEO Jay Demetree to UNF BOT
(Courtesy of UNF Dean of Students)
UNF holding several events for Sexual Assault Awareness Month this April
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
UNF ASL graphic
UNF’s ASL/English Interpreting program ranked sixth in the nation
Student Government banner
OPINION: Student apathy strikes again in SG elections
The Spinnaker office is in the east wing of the John A. Delaney Student Union, and students can walk in anytime.
Letter from the Editor: Support student journalism on Giving Day
More in News
FILE - Participants wave signs as they walk back to Orlando City Hall during the March for Abortion Access, Oct. 2, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. The Florida Supreme Court on Monday, April 1, 2024, upheld the states ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect. (Chasity Maynard/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)
AP: Florida Supreme Court upholds state’s 15-week abortion ban, but voters will soon have a say
The sign near Lot 18 was put up to satisfy noticing requirements before the city council vote. (Spinnaker)
Jacksonville City Council to vote on transferring land to UNF
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
Florida BOG approves new UF campus in downtown Jacksonville
UNF logo.
UNF staff union among those decertified in recent wave of Florida union purges
Career fairs can help UNF students and alumni prepare to enter the workforce and establish valuable connections with employers. (Photo courtesy of Career Services)
UNF’s career fairs are a ‘no-brainer opportunity’
Student Government banner
SG spring 2024 election results: uncontested president, Senate sweep and constitutional revisions approved

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *