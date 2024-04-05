UNF raises over $2.3 million during sixth annual Giving Day fundraiser

The University of North Florida held its sixth annual Giving Day event this week. According to the university, the fundraiser raised over $2.3 million from over 4,300 donors, more than double the amount raised during last year’s event.

This year, UNF’s goal was to collect 4,200 donations, which was exceeded during the final hour of the fundraising event.

Giving Day started at noon on Tuesday and ended at the same time on Wednesday. According to UNF, donors could donate to over 100 departments and programs. The funds were spread across 10 categories, including campus-wide initiatives, athletics and MOCA Jacksonville.

The athletics department led the way in donations with over $500,000 from 1,800 donors. Coming in second on the leaderboard was Academic and Student Affairs, with almost$230,000 donated across its nine funds.

“This has been our biggest Giving Day in UNF’s history! It is so exciting to see everyone come together with gifts, big and small, to pick projects that they’re passionate about to support. Thank you to everyone who helped us make this the best Giving Day yet,” said Director of Annual Giving Kristy Herrington.

Herrington said of the 4,352 donors, 500 were students, and each fund area saw an increase in donors compared to last year.

