UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean

2
Rabbi Novack holds a schmura matza during an interview with Spinnaker. This particular matza, he said, was made in Ukraine.

UNF Chabad and Jewish Ospreys gear up for Passover celebrations at UNF

3
Ilyssa Tomlinson receives $17,000 Gladys Prior Award (Photo courtesy of UNF)

UNF partners with local philanthropist to surprise four Jacksonville teachers with awards

4
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)

NASA awards UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel $500,000 grant

5
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons

Get into it with a roommate? Here's what could happen

UNF second baseman Aidan Sweatt (3) congratulates fellow infielder Isaiah Byars (8) following an inning against the Florida Gators.
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Rabbi Novack holds a schmura matza during an interview with Spinnaker. This particular matza, he said, was made in Ukraine.
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)

Two homers not enough for struggling UNF Baseball pitchers in loss at FSU

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
April 26, 2024

The University of North Florida baseball team dropped a midweek matchup at Florida State University on Tuesday, losing 10-2 to the #10 ranked Seminoles. 

Despite UNF’s early lead, the Seminoles’ offensive output was too much to handle and the Ospreys gave up multiple big innings in the defeat. 

A Connor Moore walk and Tripp McKinlay infield single gave the Ospreys an early threat in the first inning. However, the next three batters flew and struck out, ending the early opportunity. 

Osprey pitcher Brett Dennis started off well in the first inning. Dennis commanded his fastball and attacked  hitters, leading to a clean first inning for UNF. 

The Ospreys broke the ice in the second inning, as Cherokee Nichols launched a solo home run to score the first run of the game. Even so, North Florida’s promising start quickly dwindled. 

After not allowing a hit during the first two innings, Dennis got himself into trouble by walking the first two Seminole hitters in the third inning. A bunt single by Florida State loaded the bases with no outs, and everyone patiently waited for the big blow. 

Even after all this, the Ospreys still clung to their 1-0 lead. Dennis attempted to get out of the jam by striking out the next batter, but unfortunately, the big blow came right after; a grand slam by Marco Dinges gave the Seminoles a 5-1 lead. 

Right after Florida State brought in new pitcher, John Abraham, the hitting quickly went silent.The Ospreys’ next five innings resulted in only one hit and two walks, an unexpected turn after posting two hits and one walk in the first two innings

Florida State added three more runs in the fourth inning, extending their lead to 8-1. Down 9-1 in the seventh, Cade Bush and Gabriel Esquivel walked but no Osprey brought in a run. 

North Florida posted their second and final run off of another solo home run, this time hit by McKinlay. The Ospreys ended up losing 10-2, their seventh loss in the past nine games. 

Following this loss, the Ospreys have now lost seven of their last nine outings. (Britt Moore)

UNF pitchers surrendered 16 base runners, ten hits and six walks. The UNF pitching staff has now allowed eight or more runs in eight of their last nine games. 

UNF fell to 18-20 overall and are now tied for sixth in ASUN play. 

North Florida will return home this weekend to face the top-ranked Stetson Hatters at Harmon Stadium from April 26 to 28. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
Baseball (Tristan Larrabee)
Pitching, timely hitting leads UNF to bounce-back series win over EKU
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Riley Platt
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior University of North Florida multimedia journalism student. A lifelong Jacksonville native, Riley has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball and even serving as a sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. Riley transitioned from Spinnaker to an internship at the end of the summer 2023 semester and is expected to graduate at the end of 2023. 

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *