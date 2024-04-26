Two homers not enough for struggling UNF Baseball pitchers in loss at FSU

The University of North Florida baseball team dropped a midweek matchup at Florida State University on Tuesday, losing 10-2 to the #10 ranked Seminoles.

Despite UNF’s early lead, the Seminoles’ offensive output was too much to handle and the Ospreys gave up multiple big innings in the defeat.

A Connor Moore walk and Tripp McKinlay infield single gave the Ospreys an early threat in the first inning. However, the next three batters flew and struck out, ending the early opportunity.

Osprey pitcher Brett Dennis started off well in the first inning. Dennis commanded his fastball and attacked hitters, leading to a clean first inning for UNF.

The Ospreys broke the ice in the second inning, as Cherokee Nichols launched a solo home run to score the first run of the game. Even so, North Florida’s promising start quickly dwindled.

After not allowing a hit during the first two innings, Dennis got himself into trouble by walking the first two Seminole hitters in the third inning. A bunt single by Florida State loaded the bases with no outs, and everyone patiently waited for the big blow.

Even after all this, the Ospreys still clung to their 1-0 lead. Dennis attempted to get out of the jam by striking out the next batter, but unfortunately, the big blow came right after; a grand slam by Marco Dinges gave the Seminoles a 5-1 lead.

Right after Florida State brought in new pitcher, John Abraham, the hitting quickly went silent.The Ospreys’ next five innings resulted in only one hit and two walks, an unexpected turn after posting two hits and one walk in the first two innings

Florida State added three more runs in the fourth inning, extending their lead to 8-1. Down 9-1 in the seventh, Cade Bush and Gabriel Esquivel walked but no Osprey brought in a run.

North Florida posted their second and final run off of another solo home run, this time hit by McKinlay. The Ospreys ended up losing 10-2, their seventh loss in the past nine games.

UNF pitchers surrendered 16 base runners, ten hits and six walks. The UNF pitching staff has now allowed eight or more runs in eight of their last nine games.

UNF fell to 18-20 overall and are now tied for sixth in ASUN play.

North Florida will return home this weekend to face the top-ranked Stetson Hatters at Harmon Stadium from April 26 to 28.

