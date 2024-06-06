UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

The Florida State Capitol building is seen in Tallahassee, Fla., Jan. 11, 2024. (AP photo/Francis Chung)
Tattoo artist Paul Booth of the United States works during the International Tattoo Convention Bucharest 2016 in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016. Prominent tattoo artists from across the world displayed their skills in the Romanian capital over the weekend.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that Open AI claims can “help with writing, learning, brainstorming and more.”
Coach Driscoll speaks with animation as usual
Check it or Chuck it: Barbecue Boogaloo

UNF Men’s Basketball adds slew of new players to roster

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
June 6, 2024

The UNF men’s basketball team added a slew of players from the transfer portal and high school at the beginning of June. 

The first player the Ospreys picked up was senior Nestor Dyachok, a transfer from Southern Utah. Dyachok played one season at Southern Utah, averaging 9.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Dyachok, a Moscow native, was a member of the U16 European Championship, playing on the Russian National team. 

“Nestor [Dyachok] has so many natural qualities that fit perfectly in our entire system. Nestor has tremendous size and touch to not only knock down threes consistently but deck the ball attacking the rim as well,” head coach Matthew Driscoll said.

“His pedigree and youth European advance training has really elevated his basketball. Nestor brings in a lot of leadership intangibles to his well-rounded person, including an amazing spirit to serve others, making his off-the-court presence powerful as well,” he added.

Men's basketball players during a game
After the departure of key players like Chaz Lanier, head coach Matthew Driscoll is rebuilding the team’s roster. (Justin Nedrow)

The second transfer North Florida pulled is forward Liam Murphy, a graduate and former player at Columbia University. In two seasons with Columbia, Murphy averaged ten points and four rebounds per game while also shooting 34% from three-point land. The Staten Island native will have two years of eligibility left. 

Murphy did not play last year due to an injury, but Driscoll said that only helped his appreciation of basketball as a game. 

“His passion and toughness, plus his appreciation for the game after being sidelined for over a year, will carry over to the court. Liam has what we say ‘done it when the lights are on,’ averaging 10 PPG and 5 RPG in his first full season of college basketball, including 36% from three-point range,” Driscoll said.

“He competed in the Ivy League, which year after year is one of the most prestigious top-to-bottom college basketball conferences in America, adding to his ability to raise our culture,” he said

The final player who joined the Ospreys is IMG product, Dante Oliver. During his senior high school season, Oliver averaged 21 points per game. The Knoxville, Tennessee native shot 37% at IMG Academy and is listed as a guard on the roster. 

Murphy, Dyachok and Oliver join fellow junior college transfer Alex Vargo and high school signee Josh Harris as the Ospreys 2024 recruiting class grows. Vargo averaged over 26 points at Garrett College and made 36 three-pointers in conference play. 

The Ospreys now have three new guards and two new forwards on the 2024-2025 team roster.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]

About the Contributors
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.
Riley Platt
Riley Platt, Sports Editor
Riley Platt is a senior University of North Florida multimedia journalism student. A lifelong Jacksonville native, Riley has always had a burning passion for sports, specifically at the collegiate level. He grew up coming to UNF basketball games as early as his middle school days and now gets to cover the Ospreys, living out his childhood dreams. Riley's done a bit of everything with Spinnaker, whether it be writing over 200 articles, doing play-by-play commentary for UNF basketball and even serving as a sports anchor for Spinnaker TV’s weekly Nest News. Riley transitioned from Spinnaker to an internship at the end of the summer 2023 semester and is expected to graduate at the end of 2023. 

