UNF MedNexus launches three academic programs in Palm Coast

UNF MedNexus has three new degree programs coming to Palm Coast, as it announced this week.

Enrolling now for the fall semester are the Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration, Master of Science in Health Informatics and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The master’s in nursing leadership and administration is for nurses who want to work towards a management position. Nursing management jobs are projected to grow 28% over the next ten years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The health informatics master’s will teach students to use information technology to improve patient experiences. Careers in healthcare informatics are projected to grow 16% by 2032.

Finally, the brand new online RN-BSN program allows registered nurses to continue their education and earn their bachelor’s in nursing. RNs with a BSN earn $17,000 more a year on average than RNs with only an associate’s.

Associate Dean of UNF MedNexus Julie Merten is excited about the new programs.

“We are excited to expand our academic offerings in Palm Coast and provide working professionals with the opportunity to pursue careers at the forefront of healthcare innovation,” she said. “These programs reflect our commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to address the evolving needs of our communities.”

Students interested in any of these programs can visit the UNF MedNexus website or contact MedNexus Coordinator Hannah Boudreaux at [email protected] to learn more.

