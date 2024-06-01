UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

2
UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.

UFF-UNF to bargain with UNF over new flexible assignment policy

3
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors

4
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.

Hurricane season 2024: What UNF students need to know

5
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience

UNF MedNexus
UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.
Mens basketball players during a game
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

UNF MedNexus launches three academic programs in Palm Coast

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
June 1, 2024

UNF MedNexus has three new degree programs coming to Palm Coast, as it announced this week.

Enrolling now for the fall semester are the Master of Science in Nursing Leadership and Administration, Master of Science in Health Informatics and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

The master’s in nursing leadership and administration is for nurses who want to work towards a management position. Nursing management jobs are projected to grow 28% over the next ten years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The health informatics master’s will teach students to use information technology to improve patient experiences. Careers in healthcare informatics are projected to grow 16% by 2032.

Finally, the brand new online RN-BSN program allows registered nurses to continue their education and earn their bachelor’s in nursing. RNs with a BSN earn $17,000 more a year on average than RNs with only an associate’s. 

Associate Dean of UNF MedNexus Julie Merten is excited about the new programs. 

“We are excited to expand our academic offerings in Palm Coast and provide working professionals with the opportunity to pursue careers at the forefront of healthcare innovation,” she said. “These programs reflect our commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals to address the evolving needs of our communities.”

Students interested in any of these programs can visit the UNF MedNexus website or contact MedNexus Coordinator Hannah Boudreaux at [email protected] to learn more.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Education
UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.
UFF-UNF to bargain with UNF over new flexible assignment policy
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)
NASA awards UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel $500,000 grant
Dr. Richmond Wynn sits in front of his desk in the Counseling Center.
Richmond Wynn transitioning from chief diversity officer to VP of Community Engagement and Partnerships
UNF logo.
Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints real estate CEO Jay Demetree to UNF BOT
UNF ASL graphic
UNF’s ASL/English Interpreting program ranked sixth in the nation
More in Latest
Mens basketball players during a game
Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
Hurricane season 2024: What UNF students need to know
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
More in News
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care
Carter began his time as Spinnaker as government reporter in 2021 before being promoted to news editor and eventually editor-in-chief later that year.
Former Spinnaker editor-in-chief places for Hearst investigative journalism award
An officer walks a protester to sit along the Fine Arts Center.
UNF protestors plead not guilty, set date for pre-trial hearing
Photo courtesy Atlantic Sun Conference website
ASUN conference moving headquarters to Jacksonville in fall of 2024
graphic courtesy of United Faculty of Florida
UFF release statement on student protests
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF pro-Palestine protestors released from jail after initial court hearing

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *