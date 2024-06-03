UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.

UFF-UNF to bargain with UNF over new flexible assignment policy

2
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida

3
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.

UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors

4
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.

Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience

5
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.

Hurricane season 2024: What UNF students need to know

A rainbow flag waves at the starting line of a Pride Observance Month 5K run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 21, 2019. The rainbow flag is displayed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning events worldwide as a symbol for diversity in the LGBTQ community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monica Roybal)
UNF MedNexus
UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.
Mens basketball players during a game
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.

Members of the UNF LGBTQ community share their stories for Pride Month

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
June 3, 2024

June 1 marked the first day of Pride Month, a time to celebrate and increase the visibility of the LGBTQ community. However, the University of North Florida’s LGBTQ Center closed a month before.

UNF announced it would be phased out alongside other Office of Diversity and Inclusion centers last semester, in compliance with SB 266 and Florida Board of Governors Regulation 9.016.

These regulations ban the use of state or federal funds on university programs and activities that “advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion” or “promote or engage in political or social activism.” 

In 2022, UNF was recognized as one of the best colleges for LGBTQ students in the southeast; two years later, the LGBTQ center is closed. (Jeanne Gilbert)

Manny Velasquez-Peredes, the current UNF career education director, is also the former director of the LGBTQ Center. He explained the importance of LGBTQ visibility in today’s turbulent political climate. 

“We live in a very divisive political climate right now where LGBTQ+ people are being attacked, mainly by the people who are supposed to be protecting them,” said Velasquez-Peredes.

“We need to celebrate Pride to remind our political leaders that LGBTQ+ people are part of their communities. We are parents, we are children, we are teachers, we are business owners and we need to be respected, just like everyone else,” he said.

Velasquez-Paredes told the story of a formative experience during his time as LGBTQ Center director.

One Friday afternoon, a non-binary student visited the LGBTQ Center in tears, afraid to lose a long-time friendship. Velasquez-Paredes said the student had not yet come out to their friend because they felt the friend might judge their new identity.

Luckily, the LGBTQ Center had just implemented a mental health counseling program, and the student talked about the issue, Velasquez-Paredes said. He noticed the student and their friend visited the center and maintained their friendship over the next two years.

“To see from the very beginning how alone and desperate the student felt, to guide them through the process of being able to overcome those fears. That was one of the best days at my job because I felt like we were really there to make a difference,” Velasquez-Paredes said.

Velasquez-Paredes also talked about the significance of coming out for members of the LGBTQ community. 

“If somebody chooses to come out to you, [you] should feel honored to be included in that,” he said. “Having to share that secret that they’ve been carrying around for so long may actually end up saving their life … [you] should be there for that person.”

UNF LGBTQ Center Director Manny Velasquez-Paredes holds rainbow flags in the air and claps as President Moez Limayem’s procession made its way through the student union after his official inauguration, April 14, 2023.  (Justin Nedrow)

According to students like Madeline Russell, Pride Month celebrates something that wasn’t always accepted.

“I spent a very large portion of my life not being able to share details about who I am because of backlash from people I know and family members. Now that I’m out, I have that ability to express myself,” said Russell.

Russell is a UNF freshman studying American Sign Language. She said she’s finally happy to be her authentic self.

“Pride month is special because I have the opportunity to celebrate [something] that I didn’t have before,” Russell said.

With the LGBTQ Center now closed, Valesquez-Paredes provided a list of resources for LGBTQ people at UNF, in Jacksonville and across the country:

LGBTQ+ Resources

He also hopes corporations and individuals celebrate and recognize Pride year-round, not just this month. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community
Rabbi Novack holds a schmura matza during an interview with Spinnaker. This particular matza, he said, was made in Ukraine.
UNF Chabad and Jewish Ospreys gear up for Passover celebrations at UNF
Author Gina Caserta (right) and her debut memoir In Fifty Pages or More (left). (Photos courtesy of Gina Caserta)
How a UNF graduate student is continuing the college sexual assault prevention conversation
Text reads INTERFAITH on top of four ink splotches in UNFs colors of dark blue, light blue and gray. Two hands together in prayer is on a white circle on top of the ink and beneath the text
Religious students feel ignored by Student Government after Interfaith Space removal
Protesters marched down up and down Town Center Parkway on Saturday in a march for Palestine.
Gallery: Activists rally for Palestine in Jacksonville
The sukkah faces out toward the water at Ogier Gardens.
Connecting with nature during harvest festival, Jewish Student Union opens sukkah at UNF Ogier Gardens
Photo courtesy of 86 Hope.
Banjos and beater kids, an interview with 86 Hope
More in Features
Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels.
Hurricane season 2024: What UNF students need to know
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will move to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug, a historic shift to generations of American drug policy that could have wide ripple effects across the country. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
Amendment 3: The probability and impacts of legalizing recreational marijuana in Florida
A QR code sign is displayed at Florida Atlantic University on Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Boca Raton, Fla. for students to register to vote. Abortion and marijuana will be on Floridas November ballot, and these issues are critical issues for young voters. (AP Photo/Cody Jackson)
Florida 2024 ballot measures: Why college students should care
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)
Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week
UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel (Photo courtesy of Marina Kounkel)
NASA awards UNF astrophysics professor Marina Kounkel $500,000 grant
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Get into it with a roommate? Here's what could happen
More in Latest
UNF MedNexus
UNF MedNexus launches three academic programs in Palm Coast
UFF-UNF is the United Faculty of Floridas UNF chapter, and represents UNF faculty.
UFF-UNF to bargain with UNF over new flexible assignment policy
Mens basketball players during a game
Former UNF guard Chaz Lanier commits to Tennessee
Text box that reads Letter to the Editor. Graphic by Lianna Norman.
Letter to the Editor: Recalling UNF's celebration of civil disobedience
A protester is moved into a police vehicle.
UNF faculty members sign petition to drop charges against student protestors
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
Putting the ‘fun’ in funnel fries – Student Life to host Food Truck Frenzy
About the Contributor
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *